The Tripl indicator is designed to visually display the current trend in the market. One of the key aspects of currency market analysis is identifying a trend, which is a stable direction in which prices are moving. For this purpose, the Tripl indicator uses calculations that smooth out sharp fluctuations that do not have a significant impact on the overall trend of price movements.





A trend can be either upward (bullish) or downward (bearish). Most often, a trend develops for a long time before a sharp change in direction occurs, although, of course, there are exceptions to this rule. Economic and political news can influence price movements.





The Tripl indicator is used to assess the strength and direction of the current trend, as well as to identify possible price reversal points. This indicator is widely used in the Forex market.





It is recommended to use the Tripl indicator as an additional tool for ideal display of price movements and for a more accurate analysis of the market situation.