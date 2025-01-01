DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoCalendario EconomicoCalendarCountryById 

CalendarCountryById

Ottiene una descrizione del Paese tramite il suo ID.

bool  CalendarCountryById(
   const long           country_id,     // ID Paese
   MqlCalendarCountry&  country         // variabile per ricevere una descrizione del Paese
   );

Parametri

country_id

[in]  Country ID (ISO 3166-1).

country

[out] MqlCalendarCountry: è il tipo di variabile per ricevere una descrizione del Paese.

Valore di ritorno

Restituisce true se ha successo, altrimenti - false. Per ottenere informazioni su un errore, chiamare la funzione GetLastError(). Possibili errori:

  • 4001 – ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR  (errore di runtime generale),
  • 5402 – ERR_CALENDAR_NO_DATA (Paese non trovato),
  • 5401 – ERR_CALENDAR_TIMEOUT (tempo limite della richiesta ecceduto).

Esempio:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Funzione Start del programma Script                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- ottiene l'elenco dei paesi dal calendario economico
   MqlCalendarCountry countries[];
   int count=CalendarCountries(countries);
//--- controlla il risultato
   if(count==0)
      PrintFormat("CalendarCountries() returned 0! Error %d",GetLastError());
//--- se ci sono due o più Paesi
   if(count>=2)
    {
      MqlCalendarCountry country;
      //--- ora ottiene una descrizione del Paese tramite il suo ID 
      if(CalendarCountryById(countries[1].id, country))
        {
         //--- prepara una descrizione del Paese
         string descr="id = "+IntegerToString(country.id)+"\n";
         descr+=("name = " + country.name+"\n");
         descr+=("code = " + country.code+"\n");
         descr+=("currency = " + country.currency+"\n");
         descr+=("currency_symbol = " + country.currency_symbol+"\n");
         descr+=("url_name = " + country.url_name);         
         //--- mostra una descrizione del Paese
         Print(descr);
        }
      else
         Print("CalendarCountryById() fallito. Error ",GetLastError());
     }
//---
  }
/*
  Risultato:
   id = 999
   name = European Union
   code = EU
   currency = EUR
   currency_symbol = €
   url_name = european-union
*/

Guarda anche

CalendarCountries, CalendarEventByCountry