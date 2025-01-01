- CalendarCountryById
- CalendarEventById
- CalendarValueById
- CalendarCountries
- CalendarEventByCountry
- CalendarEventByCurrency
- CalendarValueHistoryByEvent
- CalendarValueHistory
- CalendarValueLastByEvent
- CalendarValueLast
CalendarCountryById
Ottiene una descrizione del Paese tramite il suo ID.
bool CalendarCountryById(
Parametri
country_id
[in] Country ID (ISO 3166-1).
country
[out] MqlCalendarCountry: è il tipo di variabile per ricevere una descrizione del Paese.
Valore di ritorno
Restituisce true se ha successo, altrimenti - false. Per ottenere informazioni su un errore, chiamare la funzione GetLastError(). Possibili errori:
- 4001 – ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR (errore di runtime generale),
- 5402 – ERR_CALENDAR_NO_DATA (Paese non trovato),
- 5401 – ERR_CALENDAR_TIMEOUT (tempo limite della richiesta ecceduto).
Esempio:
