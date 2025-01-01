문서화섹션
CalendarCountryById

ID로 국가 설명 가져오기.

bool  CalendarCountryById(
   const long           country_id,     // 국가 ID
   MqlCalendarCountry&  country         // 국가 설명을 수신하기 위한 변수
   );

매개변수

country_id

[in]  Country ID (ISO 3166-1).

country

[out] MqlCalendarCountry 국가 설명을 수신하기 위한 형식 변수.

값 반환

성공하면 true를 반환하고, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다. 오류에 대한 정보를 얻기 위해GetLastError() 함수 호출. 가능한 오류:

  • 4001 – ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR  (일반 실행시간 오류),
  • 5402 – ERR_CALENDAR_NO_DATA (국가를 찾을 수 없음),
  • 5401 – ERR_CALENDAR_TIMEOUT (요청시간 제한 초과).

예를 들어:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 스크립트 프로그램 시작 함수                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 이코노믹 캘린더에서 국가 목록 가져오기
   MqlCalendarCountry countries[];
   int count=CalendarCountries(countries);
//--- 결과 확인
   if(count==0)
      PrintFormat("CalendarCountries() returned 0! Error %d",GetLastError());
//--- 만약 두 개 이상의 국가가 있다면
   if(count>=2)
     {
      MqlCalendarCountry country;
      //--- ID로 국가 설명을 가져오기 
      if(CalendarCountryById(countries[1].id, country))
        {
         //--- 국가 설명 준비
         string descr="id = "+IntegerToString(country.id)+"\n";
         descr+=("name = " + country.name+"\n");
         descr+=("code = " + country.code+"\n");
         descr+=("currency = " + country.currency+"\n");
         descr+=("currency_symbol = " + country.currency_symbol+"\n");
         descr+=("url_name = " + country.url_name);         
         //--- 국가 설명 표시
         Print(descr);
        }
      else
         Print("CalendarCountryById() failed. Error ",GetLastError());
     }
//---
  }
/*
  결과:
   id = 999
   name = European Union
  코드 = EU
  통화 = EUR
   currency_symbol = €
   url_name = european-union
*/

