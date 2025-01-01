DocumentazioneSezioni
Ottieni l'array delle descrizioni di tutti gli eventi disponibili nel Calendario in base ad una valuta specificata.

int  CalendarEventByCountry(
   const string         currency,     // nome del codice valuta del Paese 
   MqlCalendarEvent&    events[]      // variabile per ricevere l'array della descrizione
   );

Parametri

currency

[in] Nome del codice valuta del Paese.

events[]

[out] MqlCalendarEvent: tipo di array per la ricezione delle descrizioni di tutti gli eventi per una valuta specificata.

Valore di ritorno

Numero di descrizioni ricevute. Per ottenere informazioni su un errore, chiamare la funzione GetLastError(). Possibili errori:

  • 4001 – ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR  (errore di runtime generale),
  • 4004 – ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY (memoria insufficiente per l'esecuzione di una richiesta),
  • 5401 – ERR_CALENDAR_TIMEOUT (tempo limite della richiesta ecceduto),
  • errori di esecuzione fallita di ArrayResize()

 

Esempio:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Funzione Start del programma Script                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- dichiara l'array per ricevere gli eventi del Calendario Economico
      MqlCalendarEvent events[];
//--- ottieni eventi valutari UE      
      int count = CalendarEventByCurrency("EUR",events);
      Print("count = ", count);
//--- 10 eventi sono sufficienti per l'esempio corrente
      if(count>10)
         ArrayResize(events,10);
//--- visualizza gli eventi nel diario        
      ArrayPrint(events);
  }
/*
  Risultato:
             [id] [type] [country_id] [unit] [importance]                                        [source_url]                                 [event_code]                                    [name] 
   [0] 999010001      0          999      0            2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-non-monetary-policy-meeting"            "ECB Non-monetary Policy Meeting"                
   [1] 999010002      0          999      0            2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-monetary-policy-meeting-accounts"       "ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts"           
   [2] 999010003      0          999      0            3 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-monetary-policy-press-conference"       "ECB Monetary Policy Press Conference"           
   [3] 999010004      0          999      0            3 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-president-draghi-speech"                "ECB President Draghi Speech"                    
   [4] 999010005      0          999      0            2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-vice-president-vitor-constancio-speech" "ECB Vice President Constancio Speech"           
   [5] 999010006      1          999      1            3 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-deposit-rate-decision"                  "ECB Deposit Facility Rate Decision"             
   [6] 999010007      1          999      1            3 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-interest-rate-decision"                 "ECB Interest Rate Decision"                     
   [7] 999010008      0          999      0            2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-economic-bulletin"                      "ECB Economic Bulletin"                          
   [8] 999010009      1          999      2            2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "targeted-ltro"                              "ECB Targeted LTRO"                              
   [9] 999010010      0          999      0            2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-executive-board-member-praet-speech"    "ECB Executive Board Member Praet Speech"        
*/  

Guarda anche

CalendarEventById, CalendarEventByCountry