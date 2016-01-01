//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Funzione Start del programma Script |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- codice Paese per EU (ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2)

string EU_code="EU";

//--- ottieni eventi UE

MqlCalendarEvent events[];

int events_count=CalendarEventByCountry(EU_code,events);

//--- visualizza gli eventi UE nel Journal

if(events_count>0)

{

PrintFormat("eventi EU: %d",events_count);

//--- riduce la lista degli eventi, 10 eventi sono sufficienti per l'analisi

ArrayResize(events,10);

ArrayPrint(events);

}

//--- vedi che l'evento "Decisione tasso di interesse della BCE" abbia event_id = 999010007

ulong event_id=events[6].id; // l'ID dell'evento può cambiare nel Calendario, quindi assicurati di verificare

string event_name=events[6].name; // nome di un evento del calendario

PrintFormat("Ottiene valori per event_name =%s event_id=%d",event_name,event_id);

//--- ottiene tutti i valori dell'evento "Decisione tasso di interesse della BCE"

MqlCalendarValue values[];

//--- imposta i limiti dell'intervallo da cui prendiamo gli eventi

datetime date_from=0; // prende tutti gli eventi dall'inizio della cronologia disponibile

datetime date_to=D'01.01.2016'; // prendere eventi non più vecchi del 2016

if(CalendarValueHistoryByEvent(event_id,values,date_from,date_to))

{

PrintFormat("Valori ricevuti per %s: %d",

event_name,ArraySize(values));

//--- riduci la lista valori, 10 eventi sono sufficienti per l'analisi

ArrayResize(values,10);

ArrayPrint(values);

}

else

{

PrintFormat("Errore! Impossibile ottenere valori per event_id=% d ", Event_id);

PrintFormat("Codice errore: %d",GetLastError());

}

}

//---

/*

Risultato:

eventi EU: 56

[id] [type] [sector] [frequency] [time_mode] [country_id] [unit] [importance] [multiplier] [digits] [source_url] [event_code] [name] [reserv

[0] 999010001 0 5 0 0 999 0 2 0 0 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-non-monetary-policy-meeting" "ECB Non-monetary Policy Meeting"

[1] 999010002 0 5 0 0 999 0 2 0 0 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-monetary-policy-meeting-accounts" "ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts"

[2] 999010003 0 5 0 0 999 0 3 0 0 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-monetary-policy-press-conference" "ECB Monetary Policy Press Conference"

[3] 999010004 0 5 0 0 999 0 3 0 0 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-president-draghi-speech" "ECB President Draghi Speech"

[4] 999010005 0 5 0 0 999 0 2 0 0 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-vice-president-vitor-constancio-speech" "ECB Vice President Constancio Speech"

[5] 999010006 1 5 0 0 999 1 3 0 2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-deposit-rate-decision" "ECB Deposit Facility Rate Decision"

[6] 999010007 1 5 0 0 999 1 3 0 2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-interest-rate-decision" "ECB Interest Rate Decision"

[7] 999010008 0 5 0 0 999 0 2 0 0 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-economic-bulletin" "ECB Economic Bulletin"

[8] 999010009 1 5 0 0 999 2 2 3 3 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "targeted-ltro" "ECB Targeted LTRO"

[9] 999010010 0 5 0 0 999 0 2 0 0 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-executive-board-member-praet-speech" "ECB Executive Board Member Praet Speech"

Ottieni valori per event_name=Decisione tasso di interesse ECB event_id = 999010007

Valori degli eventi della Decisione sui tassi di interesse della BCE ricevuti: 102

[id] [event_id] [time] [period] [revision] [actual_value] [prev_value] [revised_prev_value] [forecast_value] [impact_type] [reserved]

[0] 2776 999010007 2007.03.08 11:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 3750000 4250000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 0

[1] 2777 999010007 2007.05.10 11:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 3750000 3750000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 0

[2] 2778 999010007 2007.06.06 11:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 4000000 3750000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 0

[3] 2779 999010007 2007.07.05 11:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 4000000 4000000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 0

[4] 2780 999010007 2007.08.02 11:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 4000000 4000000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 0

[5] 2781 999010007 2007.09.06 11:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 4000000 4000000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 0

[6] 2782 999010007 2007.10.04 11:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 4000000 4000000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 0

[7] 2783 999010007 2007.11.08 12:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 4000000 4000000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 0

[8] 2784 999010007 2007.12.06 12:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 4000000 4000000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 0

[9] 2785 999010007 2008.01.10 12:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 4000000 4000000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 0

*/