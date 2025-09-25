- Aperçu
SPXS: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X
Le taux de change de SPXS a changé de -1.53% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 3.86 et à un maximum de 3.94.
Suivez la dynamique Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPXS Nouvelles
Foire Aux Questions
What is SPXS stock price today?
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X (SPXS) stock is priced at 3.87 today. It trades within -1.53%, yesterday's close was 3.93, and trading volume reached 6904.
Does SPXS stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X is currently valued at 3.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -41.89% and USD.
How to buy SPXS stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X (SPXS) shares at the current price of 3.87. Orders are usually placed near 3.87 or 4.17, while 6904 and -1.28% show market activity.
How to invest into SPXS stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X involves considering the yearly range 3.77 - 10.66 and current price 3.87. Many compare -11.44% and -46.18% before placing orders at 3.87 or 4.17.
What are Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bear 3X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bear 3X Shares (SPXS) in the past year was 10.66. Within 3.77 - 10.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.93 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bear 3X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bear 3X Shares (SPXS) over the year was 3.77. Comparing it with the current 3.87 and 3.77 - 10.66 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SPXS stock split?
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.93, and -41.89% after corporate actions.
- Clôture Précédente
- 3.93
- Ouverture
- 3.92
- Bid
- 3.87
- Ask
- 4.17
- Plus Bas
- 3.86
- Plus Haut
- 3.94
- Volume
- 6.904 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.53%
- Changement Mensuel
- -11.44%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -46.18%
- Changement Annuel
- -41.89%