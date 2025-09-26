시세섹션
통화 / SPXS
SPXS: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X

3.87 USD 0.06 (1.53%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

SPXS 환율이 오늘 -1.53%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 3.86이고 고가는 3.94이었습니다.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

SPXS News

자주 묻는 질문

What is SPXS stock price today?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X (SPXS) stock is priced at 3.87 today. It trades within -1.53%, yesterday's close was 3.93, and trading volume reached 6904.

Does SPXS stock pay dividends?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X is currently valued at 3.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -41.89% and USD.

How to buy SPXS stock?

You can buy Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X (SPXS) shares at the current price of 3.87. Orders are usually placed near 3.87 or 4.17, while 6904 and -1.28% show market activity.

How to invest into SPXS stock?

Investing in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X involves considering the yearly range 3.77 - 10.66 and current price 3.87. Many compare -11.44% and -46.18% before placing orders at 3.87 or 4.17.

What are Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bear 3X Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bear 3X Shares (SPXS) in the past year was 10.66. Within 3.77 - 10.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.93 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bear 3X Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bear 3X Shares (SPXS) over the year was 3.77. Comparing it with the current 3.87 and 3.77 - 10.66 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SPXS stock split?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.93, and -41.89% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
3.86 3.94
년간 변동
3.77 10.66
이전 종가
3.93
시가
3.92
Bid
3.87
Ask
4.17
저가
3.86
고가
3.94
볼륨
6.904 K
일일 변동
-1.53%
월 변동
-11.44%
6개월 변동
-46.18%
년간 변동율
-41.89%
28 9월, 일요일