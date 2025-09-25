CotaçõesSeções
SPXS: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X

3.87 USD 0.06 (1.53%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do SPXS para hoje mudou para -1.53%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.86 e o mais alto foi 3.94.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Perguntas frequentes

What is SPXS stock price today?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X (SPXS) stock is priced at 3.87 today. It trades within -1.53%, yesterday's close was 3.93, and trading volume reached 6904.

Does SPXS stock pay dividends?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X is currently valued at 3.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -41.89% and USD.

How to buy SPXS stock?

You can buy Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X (SPXS) shares at the current price of 3.87. Orders are usually placed near 3.87 or 4.17, while 6904 and -1.28% show market activity.

How to invest into SPXS stock?

Investing in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X involves considering the yearly range 3.77 - 10.66 and current price 3.87. Many compare -11.44% and -46.18% before placing orders at 3.87 or 4.17.

What are Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bear 3X Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bear 3X Shares (SPXS) in the past year was 10.66. Within 3.77 - 10.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.93 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bear 3X Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bear 3X Shares (SPXS) over the year was 3.77. Comparing it with the current 3.87 and 3.77 - 10.66 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SPXS stock split?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.93, and -41.89% after corporate actions.

Faixa diária
3.86 3.94
Faixa anual
3.77 10.66
Fechamento anterior
3.93
Open
3.92
Bid
3.87
Ask
4.17
Low
3.86
High
3.94
Volume
6.904 K
Mudança diária
-1.53%
Mudança mensal
-11.44%
Mudança de 6 meses
-46.18%
Mudança anual
-41.89%
28 setembro, domingo