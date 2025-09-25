CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / SPXS
Volver a Acciones

SPXS: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X

3.87 USD 0.06 (1.53%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SPXS de hoy ha cambiado un -1.53%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 3.86, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 3.94.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SPXS News

Preguntas frecuentes

What is SPXS stock price today?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X (SPXS) stock is priced at 3.87 today. It trades within -1.53%, yesterday's close was 3.93, and trading volume reached 6904.

Does SPXS stock pay dividends?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X is currently valued at 3.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -41.89% and USD.

How to buy SPXS stock?

You can buy Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X (SPXS) shares at the current price of 3.87. Orders are usually placed near 3.87 or 4.17, while 6904 and -1.28% show market activity.

How to invest into SPXS stock?

Investing in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X involves considering the yearly range 3.77 - 10.66 and current price 3.87. Many compare -11.44% and -46.18% before placing orders at 3.87 or 4.17.

What are Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bear 3X Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bear 3X Shares (SPXS) in the past year was 10.66. Within 3.77 - 10.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.93 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bear 3X Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bear 3X Shares (SPXS) over the year was 3.77. Comparing it with the current 3.87 and 3.77 - 10.66 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SPXS stock split?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.93, and -41.89% after corporate actions.

Rango diario
3.86 3.94
Rango anual
3.77 10.66
Cierres anteriores
3.93
Open
3.92
Bid
3.87
Ask
4.17
Low
3.86
High
3.94
Volumen
6.904 K
Cambio diario
-1.53%
Cambio mensual
-11.44%
Cambio a 6 meses
-46.18%
Cambio anual
-41.89%
28 septiembre, domingo