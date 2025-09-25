КотировкиРазделы
SPXS: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X

3.87 USD 0.06 (1.53%)
Сектор: Финансы Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс SPXS за сегодня изменился на -1.53%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 3.86, а максимальная — 3.94.

Следите за динамикой Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

Дневной диапазон
3.86 3.94
Годовой диапазон
3.77 10.66
Предыдущее закрытие
3.93
Open
3.92
Bid
3.87
Ask
4.17
Low
3.86
High
3.94
Объем
6.904 K
Дневное изменение
-1.53%
Месячное изменение
-11.44%
6-месячное изменение
-46.18%
Годовое изменение
-41.89%
28 сентября, воскресенье