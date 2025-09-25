クォートセクション
通貨 / SPXS
株に戻る

SPXS: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X

3.87 USD 0.06 (1.53%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SPXSの今日の為替レートは、-1.53%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.86の安値と3.94の高値で取引されました。

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3Xダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SPXS News

よくあるご質問

What is SPXS stock price today?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X (SPXS) stock is priced at 3.87 today. It trades within -1.53%, yesterday's close was 3.93, and trading volume reached 6904.

Does SPXS stock pay dividends?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X is currently valued at 3.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -41.89% and USD.

How to buy SPXS stock?

You can buy Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X (SPXS) shares at the current price of 3.87. Orders are usually placed near 3.87 or 4.17, while 6904 and -1.28% show market activity.

How to invest into SPXS stock?

Investing in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X involves considering the yearly range 3.77 - 10.66 and current price 3.87. Many compare -11.44% and -46.18% before placing orders at 3.87 or 4.17.

What are Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bear 3X Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bear 3X Shares (SPXS) in the past year was 10.66. Within 3.77 - 10.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.93 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bear 3X Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bear 3X Shares (SPXS) over the year was 3.77. Comparing it with the current 3.87 and 3.77 - 10.66 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SPXS stock split?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.93, and -41.89% after corporate actions.

1日のレンジ
3.86 3.94
1年のレンジ
3.77 10.66
以前の終値
3.93
始値
3.92
買値
3.87
買値
4.17
安値
3.86
高値
3.94
出来高
6.904 K
1日の変化
-1.53%
1ヶ月の変化
-11.44%
6ヶ月の変化
-46.18%
1年の変化
-41.89%
28 9月, 日曜日