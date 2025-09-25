报价部分
货币 / SPXS
回到股票

SPXS: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X

3.87 USD 0.06 (1.53%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日SPXS汇率已更改-1.53%。当日，交易品种以低点3.86和高点3.94进行交易。

关注Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SPXS新闻

常见问题解答

What is SPXS stock price today?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X (SPXS) stock is priced at 3.87 today. It trades within -1.53%, yesterday's close was 3.93, and trading volume reached 6904.

Does SPXS stock pay dividends?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X is currently valued at 3.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -41.89% and USD.

How to buy SPXS stock?

You can buy Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X (SPXS) shares at the current price of 3.87. Orders are usually placed near 3.87 or 4.17, while 6904 and -1.28% show market activity.

How to invest into SPXS stock?

Investing in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X involves considering the yearly range 3.77 - 10.66 and current price 3.87. Many compare -11.44% and -46.18% before placing orders at 3.87 or 4.17.

What are Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bear 3X Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bear 3X Shares (SPXS) in the past year was 10.66. Within 3.77 - 10.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.93 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bear 3X Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bear 3X Shares (SPXS) over the year was 3.77. Comparing it with the current 3.87 and 3.77 - 10.66 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SPXS stock split?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.93, and -41.89% after corporate actions.

日范围
3.86 3.94
年范围
3.77 10.66
前一天收盘价
3.93
开盘价
3.92
卖价
3.87
买价
4.17
最低价
3.86
最高价
3.94
交易量
6.904 K
日变化
-1.53%
月变化
-11.44%
6个月变化
-46.18%
年变化
-41.89%
28 九月, 星期日