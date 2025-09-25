What is SPXS stock price today? Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X (SPXS) stock is priced at 3.87 today. It trades within -1.53%, yesterday's close was 3.93, and trading volume reached 6904.

Does SPXS stock pay dividends? Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X is currently valued at 3.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -41.89% and USD.

How to buy SPXS stock? You can buy Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X (SPXS) shares at the current price of 3.87. Orders are usually placed near 3.87 or 4.17, while 6904 and -1.28% show market activity.

How to invest into SPXS stock? Investing in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X involves considering the yearly range 3.77 - 10.66 and current price 3.87. Many compare -11.44% and -46.18% before placing orders at 3.87 or 4.17.

What are Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bear 3X Shares stock highest prices? The highest price of Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bear 3X Shares (SPXS) in the past year was 10.66. Within 3.77 - 10.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.93 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bear 3X Shares stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bear 3X Shares (SPXS) over the year was 3.77. Comparing it with the current 3.87 and 3.77 - 10.66 shows potential long-term entry points.