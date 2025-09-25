QuotazioniSezioni
SPXS: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X

3.87 USD 0.06 (1.53%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SPXS ha avuto una variazione del -1.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.86 e ad un massimo di 3.94.

Segui le dinamiche di Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Domande Frequenti

What is SPXS stock price today?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X (SPXS) stock is priced at 3.87 today. It trades within -1.53%, yesterday's close was 3.93, and trading volume reached 6904.

Does SPXS stock pay dividends?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X is currently valued at 3.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -41.89% and USD.

How to buy SPXS stock?

You can buy Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X (SPXS) shares at the current price of 3.87. Orders are usually placed near 3.87 or 4.17, while 6904 and -1.28% show market activity.

How to invest into SPXS stock?

Investing in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X involves considering the yearly range 3.77 - 10.66 and current price 3.87. Many compare -11.44% and -46.18% before placing orders at 3.87 or 4.17.

What are Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bear 3X Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bear 3X Shares (SPXS) in the past year was 10.66. Within 3.77 - 10.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.93 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bear 3X Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bear 3X Shares (SPXS) over the year was 3.77. Comparing it with the current 3.87 and 3.77 - 10.66 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SPXS stock split?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.93, and -41.89% after corporate actions.

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.86 3.94
Intervallo Annuale
3.77 10.66
Chiusura Precedente
3.93
Apertura
3.92
Bid
3.87
Ask
4.17
Minimo
3.86
Massimo
3.94
Volume
6.904 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.53%
Variazione Mensile
-11.44%
Variazione Semestrale
-46.18%
Variazione Annuale
-41.89%
28 settembre, domenica