GBPJPY: Pound Sterling vs Yen
199.273 JPY 1.279 (0.64%)
Secteur: Devise Base: Pound Sterling Devise de profit: Yen
Le taux de change de GBPJPY a changé de -0.64% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, la devise a été négociée à un minimum de 199.202 JPY et à un maximum de 200.603 JPY pour 1 GBP.
Suivez la dynamique Livre Britannique vs. Yen Japonais. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Livre britannique a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
199.202 200.603
Range Annuel
184.355 201.266
- Clôture Précédente
- 200.55 2
- Ouverture
- 200.45 5
- Bid
- 199.27 3
- Ask
- 199.30 3
- Plus Bas
- 199.20 2
- Plus Haut
- 200.60 3
- Volume
- 87.836 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.64%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.46%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 2.92%
- Changement Annuel
- 3.74%
20 septembre, samedi