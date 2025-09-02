通貨 / GBPJPY
GBPJPY: Pound Sterling vs Yen
199.511 JPY 1.041 (0.52%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Pound Sterling 利益通貨: Yen
GBPJPYの今日の為替レートは、-0.52%変化しました。日中、通貨は1GBPあたり199.361JPYの安値と200.603JPYの高値で取引されました。
英国ポンドvs日本円ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、スターリングポンド価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
GBPJPY on the Community Forum
1日のレンジ
199.361 200.603
1年のレンジ
184.355 201.266
- 以前の終値
- 200.55 2
- 始値
- 200.45 5
- 買値
- 199.51 1
- 買値
- 199.54 1
- 安値
- 199.36 1
- 高値
- 200.60 3
- 出来高
- 39.393 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.52%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.58%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 3.04%
- 1年の変化
- 3.87%
