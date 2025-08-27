CotaçõesSeções
GBPJPY
GBPJPY: Pound Sterling vs Yen

200.472 JPY 0.250 (0.12%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Pound Sterling Moeda de lucro: Yen

A taxa do GBPJPY para hoje mudou para 0.12%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 200.014 JPY para 1 GBP e o máximo foi 201.266 JPY.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Libra esterlina vs iene japonês. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Libra esterlina mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Faixa diária
200.014 201.266
Faixa anual
184.355 201.266
Fechamento anterior
200.22 2
Open
200.22 9
Bid
200.47 2
Ask
200.50 2
Low
200.01 4
High
201.26 6
Volume
90.479 K
Mudança diária
0.12%
Mudança mensal
1.07%
Mudança de 6 meses
3.54%
Mudança anual
4.37%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
11:00
GBP
Atas da Reunião do Comitê de Política Monetária (MPC) do Banco da Inglaterra
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
11:00
GBP
Decisão sobre Taxa de Juros do Banco da Inglaterra
Atu.
4.00%
Projeç.
Prév.
4.25%
11:00
GBP
Número de Votos a Favor da Descida da Taxa de Juros do Banco da Inglaterra
Atu.
2
Projeç.
Prév.
9
11:00
GBP
Número de Votos a Favor do Aumento da Taxa de Juros do Banco da Inglaterra
Atu.
0
Projeç.
Prév.
0
11:00
GBP
Número de Votos a Favor de Manter Inalterada a Taxa de Juros do Banco da Inglaterra
Atu.
7
Projeç.
Prév.
0
23:30
JPY
Núcleo do Índice de Preços ao Consumidor (IPC) Excl. Alimentos e Energia (Anual)
Atu.
Projeç.
3.5%
Prév.
3.4%
23:30
JPY
Núcleo do Índice de Preços ao Consumidor (IPC)
Atu.
Projeç.
3.0%
Prév.
3.1%