GBPJPY: Pound Sterling vs Yen
200.472 JPY 0.250 (0.12%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Pound Sterling Moeda de lucro: Yen
A taxa do GBPJPY para hoje mudou para 0.12%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 200.014 JPY para 1 GBP e o máximo foi 201.266 JPY.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Libra esterlina vs iene japonês. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Libra esterlina mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
GBPJPY Notícias
- GBP/JPY gives up some intraday gains after BoE holds interest rates steady at 4%
- GBP/JPY steadies above 200.00 as focus remains on BoE, BoJ updates
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Stays below 200.00 near nine-day EMA ahead of UK CPI data
- GBP/JPY retreats from YTD high, holds above 200.00 ahead of UK jobs data
- British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GB
- GBP/JPY climbs past 200.00, BoE and BoJ monetary policy meetings in focus
- GBP/JPY flat lines around 200.00 as BoE-BoJ meetings take center stage
- GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Positive bias persists near YTD high at 200.00
- GBP/JPY Forecast 11/09: Continues to Grind (Video)
- GBP/JPY climbs above mid-199.00s; BoE-BoJ policy divergence cap gains
- GBP/JPY retreats to 199.00 amid BoJ rate hike bets and UK fiscal uncertainty
- GBP/JPY retreats from YTD peak as BoJ rate hike bets lift JPY
- GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Bulls face strong resistance at 200.30
- GBP/JPY retreats from the highest since July 2024, back below 200.00
- GBP/JPY Forecast 08/09: Choppy Near 200 (Video)
- GBP/JPY pulls back below 199.50 despite bright UK consumption figures
- GBP/JPY edges higher to near 199.30 as UK gilts rebound faster than Japan’s bonds
- GBP/JPY oscillates near 199.00 amid mixed cues, BoJ-BoE divergence
- GBP/JPY retreats from 199.00 as UK bond concerns weigh
- GBP/JPY retreats from YTD peak amid UK bond yields
- GBP/JPY Forecast Today 02/09: GBP Strong Against Yen (Video)
- GBP/JPY revisits 200.00 as Japanese Yen underperforms across the board
- GBP/JPY slides to near 198.50, Japan’s Akazawa cancels visit to Washington
- GBP/JPY rises to near 199.00 as BoJ rate cut bets ease
GBPJPY on the Community Forum
- Sistemas Forex (140)
- 100% ganhando EA，you não encontra melhor EA do que esta na web, procurando cooperação, também pode desenvolver EA para você. (61)
- Problemas com o backtesting dos ativos EURJPY e GBPJPY no MT5 (9)
- Quem quiser lucrar no GBPJPY, segue os alvos na imagem / If you want to make a profit, follow the image of the GBP/JPY targets for this week. (2)
- Como ler o Diário (Journal) para acionar um EA? Erro de 'MqlJournalInfo' não declarado. (1)
- Quem quiser lucrar no GBPJPY, segue os alvos na imagem / If you want to make a profit, follow the image of the GBP/JPY targets for this week.
Faixa diária
200.014 201.266
Faixa anual
184.355 201.266
- Fechamento anterior
- 200.22 2
- Open
- 200.22 9
- Bid
- 200.47 2
- Ask
- 200.50 2
- Low
- 200.01 4
- High
- 201.26 6
- Volume
- 90.479 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.12%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.07%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 3.54%
- Mudança anual
- 4.37%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
11:00
GBP
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
11:00
GBP
- Atu.
- 4.00%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 4.25%
11:00
GBP
- Atu.
- 2
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 9
11:00
GBP
- Atu.
- 0
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 0
11:00
GBP
- Atu.
- 7
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 0
23:30
JPY
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 3.5%
- Prév.
- 3.4%
23:30
JPY
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 3.0%
- Prév.
- 3.1%