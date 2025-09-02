QuotazioniSezioni
GBPJPY: Pound Sterling vs Yen

199.273 JPY 1.279 (0.64%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Pound Sterling Valuta di profitto: Yen

Il tasso di cambio GBPJPY ha avuto una variazione del -0.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 199.202 JPY e ad un massimo di 200.603 JPY per 1 GBP.

Segui le dinamiche di Sterlina Britannica vs Yen Giapponese. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Sterlina Britannica sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
199.202 200.603
Intervallo Annuale
184.355 201.266
Chiusura Precedente
200.55 2
Apertura
200.45 5
Bid
199.27 3
Ask
199.30 3
Minimo
199.20 2
Massimo
200.60 3
Volume
87.836 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.64%
Variazione Mensile
0.46%
Variazione Semestrale
2.92%
Variazione Annuale
3.74%
21 settembre, domenica