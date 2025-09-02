Valute / GBPJPY
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
GBPJPY: Pound Sterling vs Yen
199.273 JPY 1.279 (0.64%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Pound Sterling Valuta di profitto: Yen
Il tasso di cambio GBPJPY ha avuto una variazione del -0.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 199.202 JPY e ad un massimo di 200.603 JPY per 1 GBP.
Segui le dinamiche di Sterlina Britannica vs Yen Giapponese. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Sterlina Britannica sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GBPJPY News
- GBP/JPY trims losses, returns above 199.50 after BoJ Ueda’s speech
- GBP/JPY retreats from YTD peak, hits 199.50 as JPY rallies post-BoJ
- GBP/JPY price forecast: Consolidates near 201.00 ahead of BoJ decision
- GBP/JPY gives up some intraday gains after BoE holds interest rates steady at 4%
- GBP/JPY steadies above 200.00 as focus remains on BoE, BoJ updates
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Stays below 200.00 near nine-day EMA ahead of UK CPI data
- GBP/JPY retreats from YTD high, holds above 200.00 ahead of UK jobs data
- British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GB
- GBP/JPY climbs past 200.00, BoE and BoJ monetary policy meetings in focus
- GBP/JPY flat lines around 200.00 as BoE-BoJ meetings take center stage
- GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Positive bias persists near YTD high at 200.00
- GBP/JPY Forecast 11/09: Continues to Grind (Video)
- GBP/JPY climbs above mid-199.00s; BoE-BoJ policy divergence cap gains
- GBP/JPY retreats to 199.00 amid BoJ rate hike bets and UK fiscal uncertainty
- GBP/JPY retreats from YTD peak as BoJ rate hike bets lift JPY
- GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Bulls face strong resistance at 200.30
- GBP/JPY retreats from the highest since July 2024, back below 200.00
- GBP/JPY Forecast 08/09: Choppy Near 200 (Video)
- GBP/JPY pulls back below 199.50 despite bright UK consumption figures
- GBP/JPY edges higher to near 199.30 as UK gilts rebound faster than Japan’s bonds
- GBP/JPY oscillates near 199.00 amid mixed cues, BoJ-BoE divergence
- GBP/JPY retreats from 199.00 as UK bond concerns weigh
- GBP/JPY retreats from YTD peak amid UK bond yields
- GBP/JPY Forecast Today 02/09: GBP Strong Against Yen (Video)
GBPJPY on the Community Forum
Applicazioni di Trading per GBPJPY
Auto Stop Loss MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Auto Stop Loss (MT5 Manager) automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit to buy and sell orders, including pending orders. It features a break-even option and a trailing stop for easy setup. Key Features: Automatic Stop Loss Automatic Take Profit Automatic Break-even (true/false option) Automatic Trailing Stop (true/false option) You can control Multi Symbols from one chart MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132441?source=Site+Profile+Seller Input-Settings: ------ Trade Ma
The Rise of Skywalker MT5
Marta Gonzalez
The Rise of Skywalker: It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Is a revolution in the customization of the trading. The Rise of Skywalker is a expert advisor based in the indicator The Rise of Sky walker: ( https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/44534 ) This system uses only one trade in each operation. Do not use Grip or martingale Low risk system since it h
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (2)
La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con un solo grafico è possibile leggere la forza delle valute per 28 coppie Forex! Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o di un'opportunità di scalping? Manuale d'uso:
News impact
Aleksander Gladkov
4.67 (9)
Choose the best trading tool: The impact of news on the exchange rate of a currency pair! As a news source you can use: Terminal calendar or Investing.com website In the second case, you will additionally need the Get News5 utility. The indicator combines well with the Trade maker utility, providing multi-currency trading. Calculates: indices of the impact of current news on currency pairs, taking into account market expectations. actual trend directions for 5 customizable timeframes and levels
South East EA
Sugianto
5 (6)
SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my
Forex Trend Hunter MT5
Gyunay Sali
4 (3)
>>> MEGA SALE: 40% OFF! - Promo price: $95 / Regular price $159 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Trend Hunter Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302404 Forex Trend Hunter is an entirely automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, developed especially for the needs of ordinary forex traders, yet also used successfully by many professional traders. Forex Trend Hunter is perhaps the best trend-following and long-term profitable Forex robot on the market.
Trend Matrix EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (1)
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Trend Matrix EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $397) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA is more than just a forex robot; it's your key to mastering the art of trend-following trading. Developed to excel in the fast-paced and ever-changing forex markets, this expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 and 5 terminals is designed to spot and capitalize on trends, ensuring you stay on the right side of the market. The ultimate solution for traders seeki
Scalper Xau Eur Jpy
Tahir Mehmood
Scalper Pro – Indicatore di scalping avanzato per XAUUSD, EURUSD e JPY (M1/M5/M15) con picchi di volume + rotture di struttura di mercato Fai trading in modo più intelligente. Più veloce. Con Scalper Pro. Scalper Pro è un indicatore di scalping ad alte prestazioni per MetaTrader 5 , progettato per trader professionisti specializzati in scalping XAUUSD, trading intraday EURUSD e strategie di breakout JPY . Ottimizzato per precisione su grafici M1 e con conferma multi-timeframe M5 e M15 , fornisce
Intervallo Giornaliero
199.202 200.603
Intervallo Annuale
184.355 201.266
- Chiusura Precedente
- 200.55 2
- Apertura
- 200.45 5
- Bid
- 199.27 3
- Ask
- 199.30 3
- Minimo
- 199.20 2
- Massimo
- 200.60 3
- Volume
- 87.836 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.64%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.46%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.92%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.74%
21 settembre, domenica