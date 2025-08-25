货币 / GBPJPY
GBPJPY: Pound Sterling vs Yen
200.081 JPY 0.141 (0.07%)
版块: 货币 基础: Pound Sterling 盈利货币: Yen
今日GBPJPY汇率已更改by -0.07%。当日，该货币每1GBP以低点200.036 JPY和高点200.231 JPY进行交易。
关注英镑vs日元动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去英国英镑价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
200.036 200.231
年范围
184.355 200.747
- 前一天收盘价
- 200.22 2
- 开盘价
- 200.22 9
- 卖价
- 200.08 1
- 买价
- 200.11 1
- 最低价
- 200.03 6
- 最高价
- 200.23 1
- 交易量
- 62
- 日变化
- -0.07%
- 月变化
- 0.87%
- 6个月变化
- 3.34%
- 年变化
- 4.16%
17 九月, 星期三