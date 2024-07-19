SignauxSections
Andrei Lapshin

Compass MT5

Andrei Lapshin
3 avis
Fiabilité
183 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 35 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2022 57%
ICMarkets-MT5-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 231
Bénéfice trades:
729 (59.22%)
Perte trades:
502 (40.78%)
Meilleure transaction:
96.67 USD
Pire transaction:
-116.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
26 315.95 USD (479 184 pips)
Perte brute:
-25 101.47 USD (414 169 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
22 (799.00 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
799.00 USD (22)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
73.41%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.18%
Dernier trade:
15 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
1
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.47
Longs trades:
618 (50.20%)
Courts trades:
613 (49.80%)
Facteur de profit:
1.05
Rendement attendu:
0.99 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
36.10 USD
Perte moyenne:
-50.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-499.41 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-499.41 USD (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.00%
Prévision annuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
5%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
56.29 USD
Maximal:
2 557.79 USD (43.22%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
43.23% (2 558.83 USD)
Par fonds propres:
6.34% (196.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 120
EURAUD 92
AUDNZD 88
EURUSD 80
USDCAD 78
GBPJPY 73
EURGBP 66
GBPAUD 61
NZDUSD 42
EURCAD 39
XAUUSD 38
EURNZD 33
AUDJPY 31
CHFJPY 30
NZDJPY 28
GBPNZD 28
EURJPY 27
CADJPY 27
NZDCHF 27
AUDCHF 27
AUDUSD 27
CADCHF 25
USDCHF 24
GBPUSD 24
NZDCAD 22
GBPCAD 21
USDJPY 21
GBPCHF 19
EURCHF 12
XAGUSD 1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 567
EURAUD 798
AUDNZD -566
EURUSD 228
USDCAD -187
GBPJPY 145
EURGBP 197
GBPAUD 113
NZDUSD 578
EURCAD 193
XAUUSD -48
EURNZD -91
AUDJPY 32
CHFJPY -229
NZDJPY -130
GBPNZD 376
EURJPY 208
CADJPY -58
NZDCHF -209
AUDCHF -41
AUDUSD 312
CADCHF -315
USDCHF 68
GBPUSD -600
NZDCAD 18
GBPCAD -20
USDJPY 117
GBPCHF 145
EURCHF -424
XAGUSD 37
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 8.5K
EURAUD 27K
AUDNZD -2.8K
EURUSD 2.9K
USDCAD -76
GBPJPY 9.2K
EURGBP 927
GBPAUD 4.5K
NZDUSD 4.6K
EURCAD 5.6K
XAUUSD -3.8K
EURNZD -5.1K
AUDJPY 1.4K
CHFJPY -5.4K
NZDJPY 986
GBPNZD 13K
EURJPY 7.2K
CADJPY 3.7K
NZDCHF -1.9K
AUDCHF -463
AUDUSD 3.7K
CADCHF -287
USDCHF 1.7K
GBPUSD -8.6K
NZDCAD 1.6K
GBPCAD -727
USDJPY 2.5K
GBPCHF 308
EURCHF -4.6K
XAGUSD 196
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +96.67 USD
Pire transaction: -116 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 22
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +799.00 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -499.41 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarkets-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 8
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-MT5
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.75 × 4
Alpari-MT5
0.77 × 22
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.23 × 1248
ICMarkets-MT5-4
1.25 × 4
EightcapGlobal-Live
1.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real3
1.60 × 304
RannForex-Server
1.62 × 58
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
1.68 × 476
GoMarkets-Live
1.78 × 315
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.86 × 12011
Tickmill-Live
1.96 × 23
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.10 × 8099
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.15 × 137
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.27 × 15
TitanFX-MT5-01
2.28 × 196
TickmillUK-Live
2.74 × 53
Axiory-Live
2.93 × 98
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.93 × 3675
Exness-MT5Real8
3.12 × 76
FusionMarkets-Live
3.13 × 836
Exness-MT5Real
3.18 × 11
Exness-MT5Real7
3.41 × 17
41 plus...
Trading manuel de quatre stratégies sur des délais allant de H4 à hebdomadaire.

1. Je n'utilise pas la moyenne, la martingale, la grille, le scalping, etc.

2. SL et TP sont définis sur chaque transaction

3. Risque par transaction de 1 % à 3 %

4. Le trading est effectué par toutes les paires majeures (il y en a 28), + GOLD (XAUUSD)


Dépôt minimum : 500$ (Dépôt recommandé : 1000$)

Effet de levier recommandé : 1:500



Comment s'abonner à un signal - https://www.mql5.com/fr/articles/523
Note moyenne:
Gerard Geilen
304
Gerard Geilen 2024.07.19 09:21 
 

Was expecting much better signal quality. A bit of a hit-and-miss approach

ALEKSEI VIESTAVNOI
1791
ALEKSEI VIESTAVNOI 2023.05.09 10:14   

Anrdei is one of consistent mannual traders of MQL5. Best for long term targets, not for gamblers. good luck bro

Thie Helmi
987
Thie Helmi 2023.03.02 17:15 
 

march 2 2023 :

just subscribed to this signal 2 weeks ago, so far very discipline with the trades he took. always use SL and TP with a risk 1-2% most of the time. been looking for this kind of signal which is very rare in MQL5. eventho he had a good month last feb 23, what i like is he reminded me that not every month will be profitable, which is a sign of honest trader, he doesn't over promised, even warned me of the risk of negative month ahead. im up around 9% for the last 2 week, which is very good. hopefully we can make good profit in long run. just please stay discipline, stay with your trading plan as you've done so far Andrei. Thank you

2025.10.01 17:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.05 17:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.28 11:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.28 11:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.27 12:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.21 08:11
No swaps are charged
2025.08.21 08:11
No swaps are charged
2025.08.19 12:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.18 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.18 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.17 20:21
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.14 09:29
No swaps are charged
2025.08.14 09:29
No swaps are charged
2025.08.14 06:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.12 17:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.06 14:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.04 18:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.28 16:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.28 15:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.17 02:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
