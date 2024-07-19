- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
1 231
Bénéfice trades:
729 (59.22%)
Perte trades:
502 (40.78%)
Meilleure transaction:
96.67 USD
Pire transaction:
-116.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
26 315.95 USD (479 184 pips)
Perte brute:
-25 101.47 USD (414 169 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
22 (799.00 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
799.00 USD (22)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
73.41%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.18%
Dernier trade:
15 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
1
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.47
Longs trades:
618 (50.20%)
Courts trades:
613 (49.80%)
Facteur de profit:
1.05
Rendement attendu:
0.99 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
36.10 USD
Perte moyenne:
-50.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-499.41 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-499.41 USD (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.00%
Prévision annuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
5%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
56.29 USD
Maximal:
2 557.79 USD (43.22%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
43.23% (2 558.83 USD)
Par fonds propres:
6.34% (196.39 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|120
|EURAUD
|92
|AUDNZD
|88
|EURUSD
|80
|USDCAD
|78
|GBPJPY
|73
|EURGBP
|66
|GBPAUD
|61
|NZDUSD
|42
|EURCAD
|39
|XAUUSD
|38
|EURNZD
|33
|AUDJPY
|31
|CHFJPY
|30
|NZDJPY
|28
|GBPNZD
|28
|EURJPY
|27
|CADJPY
|27
|NZDCHF
|27
|AUDCHF
|27
|AUDUSD
|27
|CADCHF
|25
|USDCHF
|24
|GBPUSD
|24
|NZDCAD
|22
|GBPCAD
|21
|USDJPY
|21
|GBPCHF
|19
|EURCHF
|12
|XAGUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|567
|EURAUD
|798
|AUDNZD
|-566
|EURUSD
|228
|USDCAD
|-187
|GBPJPY
|145
|EURGBP
|197
|GBPAUD
|113
|NZDUSD
|578
|EURCAD
|193
|XAUUSD
|-48
|EURNZD
|-91
|AUDJPY
|32
|CHFJPY
|-229
|NZDJPY
|-130
|GBPNZD
|376
|EURJPY
|208
|CADJPY
|-58
|NZDCHF
|-209
|AUDCHF
|-41
|AUDUSD
|312
|CADCHF
|-315
|USDCHF
|68
|GBPUSD
|-600
|NZDCAD
|18
|GBPCAD
|-20
|USDJPY
|117
|GBPCHF
|145
|EURCHF
|-424
|XAGUSD
|37
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|8.5K
|EURAUD
|27K
|AUDNZD
|-2.8K
|EURUSD
|2.9K
|USDCAD
|-76
|GBPJPY
|9.2K
|EURGBP
|927
|GBPAUD
|4.5K
|NZDUSD
|4.6K
|EURCAD
|5.6K
|XAUUSD
|-3.8K
|EURNZD
|-5.1K
|AUDJPY
|1.4K
|CHFJPY
|-5.4K
|NZDJPY
|986
|GBPNZD
|13K
|EURJPY
|7.2K
|CADJPY
|3.7K
|NZDCHF
|-1.9K
|AUDCHF
|-463
|AUDUSD
|3.7K
|CADCHF
|-287
|USDCHF
|1.7K
|GBPUSD
|-8.6K
|NZDCAD
|1.6K
|GBPCAD
|-727
|USDJPY
|2.5K
|GBPCHF
|308
|EURCHF
|-4.6K
|XAGUSD
|196
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +96.67 USD
Pire transaction: -116 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 22
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +799.00 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -499.41 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarkets-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 8
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.75 × 4
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.77 × 22
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.23 × 1248
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|1.25 × 4
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|1.50 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.60 × 304
|
RannForex-Server
|1.62 × 58
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|1.68 × 476
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.78 × 315
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.86 × 12011
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.96 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.10 × 8099
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|2.15 × 137
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|2.27 × 15
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|2.28 × 196
|
TickmillUK-Live
|2.74 × 53
|
Axiory-Live
|2.93 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.93 × 3675
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|3.12 × 76
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|3.13 × 836
|
Exness-MT5Real
|3.18 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|3.41 × 17
41 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Trading manuel de quatre stratégies sur des délais allant de H4 à hebdomadaire.
1. Je n'utilise pas la moyenne, la martingale, la grille, le scalping, etc.
2. SL et TP sont définis sur chaque transaction
3. Risque par transaction de 1 % à 3 %
4. Le trading est effectué par toutes les paires majeures (il y en a 28), + GOLD (XAUUSD)
Dépôt minimum : 500$ (Dépôt recommandé : 1000$)
Effet de levier recommandé : 1:500
Comment s'abonner à un signal - https://www.mql5.com/fr/articles/523
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
35 USD par mois
57%
0
0
USD
USD
3.4K
USD
USD
183
5%
1 231
59%
73%
1.04
0.99
USD
USD
43%
1:500
Was expecting much better signal quality. A bit of a hit-and-miss approach
Anrdei is one of consistent mannual traders of MQL5. Best for long term targets, not for gamblers. good luck bro
march 2 2023 :
just subscribed to this signal 2 weeks ago, so far very discipline with the trades he took. always use SL and TP with a risk 1-2% most of the time. been looking for this kind of signal which is very rare in MQL5. eventho he had a good month last feb 23, what i like is he reminded me that not every month will be profitable, which is a sign of honest trader, he doesn't over promised, even warned me of the risk of negative month ahead. im up around 9% for the last 2 week, which is very good. hopefully we can make good profit in long run. just please stay discipline, stay with your trading plan as you've done so far Andrei. Thank you