Dövizler / GBPJPY
GBPJPY: Pound Sterling vs Yen
199.273 JPY 1.279 (0.64%)
Sektör: Döviz Baz: Pound Sterling Kâr para birimi: Yen
GBPJPY döviz kuru bugün -0.64% değişti. Gün boyunca döviz kuru, 1 GBP başına Düşük fiyatı olarak 199.202 JPY ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 200.603 JPY aralığında işlem gördü.
İngiliz poundu vs Japon yeni hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, İngiliz poundu fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
GBPJPY haberleri
- GBP/JPY trims losses, returns above 199.50 after BoJ Ueda’s speech
- GBP/JPY retreats from YTD peak, hits 199.50 as JPY rallies post-BoJ
- GBP/JPY price forecast: Consolidates near 201.00 ahead of BoJ decision
- GBP/JPY gives up some intraday gains after BoE holds interest rates steady at 4%
- GBP/JPY steadies above 200.00 as focus remains on BoE, BoJ updates
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Stays below 200.00 near nine-day EMA ahead of UK CPI data
- GBP/JPY retreats from YTD high, holds above 200.00 ahead of UK jobs data
- British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GB
- GBP/JPY climbs past 200.00, BoE and BoJ monetary policy meetings in focus
- GBP/JPY flat lines around 200.00 as BoE-BoJ meetings take center stage
- GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Positive bias persists near YTD high at 200.00
- GBP/JPY Forecast 11/09: Continues to Grind (Video)
- GBP/JPY climbs above mid-199.00s; BoE-BoJ policy divergence cap gains
- GBP/JPY retreats to 199.00 amid BoJ rate hike bets and UK fiscal uncertainty
- GBP/JPY retreats from YTD peak as BoJ rate hike bets lift JPY
- GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Bulls face strong resistance at 200.30
- GBP/JPY retreats from the highest since July 2024, back below 200.00
- GBP/JPY Forecast 08/09: Choppy Near 200 (Video)
- GBP/JPY pulls back below 199.50 despite bright UK consumption figures
- GBP/JPY edges higher to near 199.30 as UK gilts rebound faster than Japan’s bonds
- GBP/JPY oscillates near 199.00 amid mixed cues, BoJ-BoE divergence
- GBP/JPY retreats from 199.00 as UK bond concerns weigh
- GBP/JPY retreats from YTD peak amid UK bond yields
- GBP/JPY Forecast Today 02/09: GBP Strong Against Yen (Video)
GBPJPY on the Community Forum
Günlük aralık
199.202 200.603
Yıllık aralık
184.355 201.266
- Önceki kapanış
- 200.55 2
- Açılış
- 200.45 5
- Satış
- 199.27 3
- Alış
- 199.30 3
- Düşük
- 199.20 2
- Yüksek
- 200.60 3
- Hacim
- 87.836 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.64%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.46%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 2.92%
- Yıllık değişim
- 3.74%
21 Eylül, Pazar