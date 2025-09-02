통화 / GBPJPY
GBPJPY: Pound Sterling vs Yen
199.273 JPY 1.279 (0.64%)
부문: 통화 베이스: Pound Sterling 수익 통화: Yen
GBPJPY 환율이 당일 -0.64%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 통화는 1 GBP당 저가 199.202 JPY와 고가 200.603 JPY로 거래되었습니다
영국 파운드 vs 일본 엔 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 영국 파운드 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
GBPJPY News
- GBP/JPY trims losses, returns above 199.50 after BoJ Ueda’s speech
- GBP/JPY retreats from YTD peak, hits 199.50 as JPY rallies post-BoJ
- GBP/JPY price forecast: Consolidates near 201.00 ahead of BoJ decision
- GBP/JPY gives up some intraday gains after BoE holds interest rates steady at 4%
- GBP/JPY steadies above 200.00 as focus remains on BoE, BoJ updates
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Stays below 200.00 near nine-day EMA ahead of UK CPI data
- GBP/JPY retreats from YTD high, holds above 200.00 ahead of UK jobs data
- British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GB
- GBP/JPY climbs past 200.00, BoE and BoJ monetary policy meetings in focus
- GBP/JPY flat lines around 200.00 as BoE-BoJ meetings take center stage
- GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Positive bias persists near YTD high at 200.00
- GBP/JPY Forecast 11/09: Continues to Grind (Video)
- GBP/JPY climbs above mid-199.00s; BoE-BoJ policy divergence cap gains
- GBP/JPY retreats to 199.00 amid BoJ rate hike bets and UK fiscal uncertainty
- GBP/JPY retreats from YTD peak as BoJ rate hike bets lift JPY
- GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Bulls face strong resistance at 200.30
- GBP/JPY retreats from the highest since July 2024, back below 200.00
- GBP/JPY Forecast 08/09: Choppy Near 200 (Video)
- GBP/JPY pulls back below 199.50 despite bright UK consumption figures
- GBP/JPY edges higher to near 199.30 as UK gilts rebound faster than Japan’s bonds
- GBP/JPY oscillates near 199.00 amid mixed cues, BoJ-BoE divergence
- GBP/JPY retreats from 199.00 as UK bond concerns weigh
- GBP/JPY retreats from YTD peak amid UK bond yields
- GBP/JPY Forecast Today 02/09: GBP Strong Against Yen (Video)
일일 변동 비율
199.202 200.603
년간 변동
184.355 201.266
- 이전 종가
- 200.55 2
- 시가
- 200.45 5
- Bid
- 199.27 3
- Ask
- 199.30 3
- 저가
- 199.20 2
- 고가
- 200.60 3
- 볼륨
- 87.836 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.64%
- 월 변동
- 0.46%
6개월 변동
2.92%
- 2.92%
년간 변동율
3.74%
- 3.74%
20 9월, 토요일