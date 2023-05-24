Great Dragon EA

MULTI-CURRENCY Expert Advisor, the main condition for work, a broker with a minimum spread and a fast VPS server.It shows itself well on GBPUSD and many other pairs.

The requirement for the correct correct operation of the adviser:

VPN with minimal delay to the broker.

  • Recommended deposit from $ 300 (per symbol)
  • Recommended broker with an ECN account.
  • The Expert Advisor should be installed and tested only on the M15 timeframe!!!!


Before using the Expert Advisor, be sure to test it in the strategy tester on the pairs that you want to install it, pay attention to the minimum spread on those pairs, the smaller it is, the better the Expert Advisor will do its job. Well and quickly optimized.

In the future, the Expert Advisor will be optimized and useful functions will be added to make it work even better.



