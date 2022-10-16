EA Smart Golden Wolf Scalper MT4

2.5

The scalper EA uses strategies based on intra-bar trading on the H1 and H2 timeframes. Also many filters are used to find the right signals to open an order.

The EA uses pending orders BuyStop and SellStop.

The EA trades on two pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY and two timeframes H1, H2. Also, the adviser can be installed on other currencies using the instructions: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750726

The EA places a protective stop order on all orders.

The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready.

The EA does not use Martingale, Grid and other strategies with an increase in the lot.

When creating the EA, the history of quotes based on real ticks was used.

Monitoringhttps://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1746830

МetaТrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87493

Requirements and recommendations
  • Low spreads and high quality execution are important when choosing a broker.
  • The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.
  • Instructions for launching a custom symbol: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750726
  • The minimum recommended balance for the EA (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 50.
  • Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended.
  • The PC processor should not be overloaded with other programs or advisors ( otherwise, the adviser will not be able to process all the ticks and this is bad for the adviser ).
  • Broker with 5-digit and 3-digit quotes.
  • We recommend using a VPS with minimal ping to your broker.
  • if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.

For the Strategy Tester:

  • For testing, it is recommended to use:
    • Methods of modeling ticks:
      • All Ticks.

Symbols:
  1. EURUSD / H1, ( H2 - only for MT5 )
  2. USDJPY / H1, ( H2 - only for MT5 )
Parameters:
  • EURUSD - if true, use EURUSD;
  • ...
  • USDJPY  - if true, use USDJPY;
  • Magic_Start / Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
  • Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
    • Use_Risk_MM — If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management).
    • Percentage_Risk — Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %).
    • Fixed_Lot — Fixed lot (if Use_Risk_MM - false).
    • Order Type - trading direction;
    • Order Comment - comments to orders;
    • Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;
    • Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel (false - faster backtest);
    • Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;
      • Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;
      • Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;
      • Stop trade - disable trade for a certain time (from 1 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;
      • Correct_Lot_by_Spread - adapt the lot by spread
      • Strategy Breakout / Strategy Smart Breakout - enabling/disabling strategies.
      Trading within the week:
      • Monday - trade on Monday;
      • ...
      • Friday - trade on Friday;
      Time trading within a day:
      • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
      • GMT setting - GMT settings;
      • Every_Day_Start - start time (hh:mm);
      • Every_Day_End - end time (hh:mm).
      Time to disable on Friday:
      • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
      • Disable_in_Friday - end time on Friday (hh:mm).

      -----------------------------------------------------

      >>>> Our group in mql5: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/016a118dc374d801 <<<<


      oku_666
      68
      oku_666 2023.10.26 14:31 
       

      For monitoring, I want to see the results of a real account instead of a demo.

      sat aoy
      26
      sat aoy 2023.03.27 11:35 
       

      This breakout EA features a very narrow SL. There is a bug that changes the TP and SL of positions for which the magic number is not set (discretionary positions) without permission, and we are currently asking for a fix. Once the glitch is fixed, it will be a full-fledged great EA.

      *I contacted the developer about the critical glitch, but have not even received a reply. Therefore, I am forced to lower my rating by one level.(01/04/2023: rate4->rate3)

      Répondre à l'avis