Evil Dragon EA
- Experts
- Evgenii Filippov
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 10
The multi-currency Expert Advisor is suitable for most pairs. For safe trading, the account must have at least $ 50 on a cent account or at least $ 5000 on a classic account.Recommended broker for a classic account www.icmarkets.com or Alpari for a cent account.The Expert Advisor should be installed only on a1- hour timeframe ( H1 ).
Parameters:
- Distance - the minimum distance between orders (if the first order is unprofitable).
- LotStart - the initial lot.
- Minimum distance between orders - the minimum distance of opening the first order relative to closing a positive order.
- filter- filter transactions, the higher the fewer transactions.
- Martin- is the multiplication factor.
- Profit_of_the_first_order-profit of the first order.
- Total_profit-total profit for a losing first order.