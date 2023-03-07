Symbol changer MT4
- Utilitaires
- Nguyen Quoc Hung
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 4 décembre 2023
- The Symbol Changer Utility for MetaTrader is a tool that enables traders to switch between various symbols on the MetaTrader trading platform easily and quickly.
- It is designed to change the symbol of the current and all open chart windows and the timeframe of the current chart window (by clicking the button).
- The tool retrieves symbols from the Market Watch, displaying only the necessary symbols in the market watch.
