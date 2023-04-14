OilForRent Expert Advisor.





Version: 1.00

date: 14/04/2023

Author: Pierantoni Fabrizio





Expert Advisor based on the interaction of signals from the market. Compare past and current signal levels across moving averages and RSI signal.

The system is based on the trailing stop.

Once the signal is in gain, the trailing stop is activated in search of the best gain.

Automatic Stop Loss is used to escape from High Drawdown.

The expert advisor is optimized for use with WTI on H1 timebase.

The following parameters can be set:

- Magic Number Id: unique number of the expert advisor.

- Stop Loss in pips: Stop Loss Value

- Take Profit: Take profit value

- Lots : Lot to be trade

- Trailing Stop: Value in pips for starting triling

- Trailing Step : value in pips for stop trailing step

- Autolot : True = enable , false= disable

- AutolotRisk : % of risk balance

-------------------------------- Fliter ----------------------------------------------------

- SpreadFilter: enable or disable the spread filter.

- Max Spread value: maximum value of the spread to enable the trade.

- RsiTimeFrame : TimeFrame fo Rsi Exit Strategy.

- RSIPreviousShift : Number of previous Bar.

- RsiExitValueMax : Value for Rsi Exit On Sell.

- RsiExitValueMin : Value for Rsi Exit on Buy.

- TimeFrameMacd : time Frame for Macd Indicator.

Recommended Lot 0.01 or 2% Balance.

Recommended VPS .





