Session Trading EA

Session Trading EA s an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading GBPUSD. The operation is based on opening orders in between  London and New York session because this is the time when market get volatile and we can get good risk to reward ratio, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, 


 SETTINGS

  • Pair - GBPUSD.
  • Timeframe- H1.
  • Lots- Use 0.01 for $250.
  • Session trade Hour - 12  (if backrest result not profitable its mean your server time is different so you need to perform optimize test between 1-22
  • Profit Factor - 6.2  (risk to reward is 1:6.2).
  • Total Orders -5 (max order open at a time).
  • Minimum deposit: $250

Options:

  • No martingale, arbitrage, hedging or other dangerous methods of money management.
  • Strict stop loss and take profit rules for every position.
  • Spread and Slippage Control.
  • Profit/risk ratio equals 1/6.2.
  • The EA does not use news filters

NOTE:

Before you buy an advisor, be aware of the potential risks. Test results in the past cannot guarantee them in the future.

Must test on demo account first

this is not get rich quick scheme ..as you can see in Screenshot it has 18% win rate but still profitable because of huge reward

so you must run for 3-6 months to get good profits 


















