AENVSCoMoX

XMGlobal-Real XX

Trading Symbol :

BTCUSD OR ALL Crypto's

(*Choose from Symbol in Crypto's Only or BIT COIN, BTCUSD - GBP - EUR (MUST RE-SETTING VALUES OF EA) currencies for forex trading.)

*I already setting for BTCXXX alrewady on Cuurent EA in Store

Trading Timeframes :

Period (M1 till MN1)

*Recommendation : M1 / M15 / H1

*Recommendations : To trade All Crypto's Only

Trading :

Fundamentals as following...,

MACD : 1 SET CUSTOM INDICATORS : STOCHASTIC + RSI : 1 SET MOMENTUM : 3 SETS MOVING AVERAGE : 3 SETS

Above indicator was already included with EA and EA will use of all indicators to determine what should be doing next. Sell or Buy orders / OPEN or CLOSE THAT POINT.

Trading Principle :

EA MAKE SITUATION FOR PLACES ORDER

