AENVSCoMoX

EA : NVSEAsCMXoV6

Trading Server :

  • XMGlobal-Real XX

Trading Symbol :

  • BTCUSD OR ALL Crypto's

(*Choose from Symbol in  Crypto's Only or BIT COIN, BTCUSD - GBP - EUR (MUST RE-SETTING VALUES OF EA) currencies for forex trading.)

*I already setting for BTCXXX alrewady on Cuurent EA in Store

Trading Timeframes :

  • Period (M1 till MN1)

*Recommendation : M1 / M15 / H1

*Recommendations : To trade All Crypto's Only

Trading :

    • Fundamentals as following...,
    1.  MACD : 1 SET
    2. CUSTOM INDICATORS : STOCHASTIC + RSI : 1 SET
    3. MOMENTUM : 3 SETS
    4. MOVING AVERAGE : 3 SETS

    Above indicator was already included with EA and EA will use of all indicators to determine what should be doing next. Sell or Buy orders / OPEN or CLOSE THAT POINT.

    Trading Principle :

      • EA MAKE SITUATION FOR PLACES ORDER

    Officials Website: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/naitazalol

    XM Affiliates: https://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=202938&l=th&p=101

    XM Home Page: https://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=101495&l=th&p=0

    XM Open Account: https://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=270095&l=en&p=1

    XM Promotion: https://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=270095&l=en&p=6

    MY XM AFFILIATE CODE: DDGTD

    Developed by NattanaiV / Managed  by Nattanai Vinyangkoon - naitazalol - Trader's profile - MQL5 community

    ©2024 NVS MQL5, All Rights Reserved


    Produits recommandés
    OsMa TrendSurfer
    Augustine Kamatu
    Experts
    This is a free version of the EA  TrendSurfer OsMa  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104264   TrendSurfer OsMa   receives signals from a technical analysis of in-built MetaTrader 4 indicator Oscillator of a Moving Average (OsMA) and then implements   The Quantum Forex Trading System   to generate positive results. Discover: The Quantum Forex Trading System _Mastering the Market with Advanced Algorithms & Multifaceted Strategies_ --- Redefining Forex Trading: In the vast realm of forex, wh
    FREE
    Gecko
    Profalgo Limited
    4.4 (10)
    Experts
    NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent high and lows and will trade the breakouts.  The actual execution of this strategy however, is what makes this EA truly shine.  Entry calculations and exit algorithms are not only unique but also very advanced. LIVE RESULTS: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/75
    Extremum Save MT4
    Ruslan Papou
    Experts
    Version for MT5:   Extremum Save Community UP Group Join Extremum Save   - is a fully automated scalping trading algorithm with the highest possible SL/PT ratio. Extremum Save   does not need optimization. The strategy showed great results when tested on historical data with the best possible simulation quality for more than 10 years.   Real trading proves the same results. Extremum Save   does not use any risky trading methods such as martingale, grid, etc.     Every order is protected with l
    Ultimate Mean Reversion
    Benny Subarja
    Experts
    This expert using AI to detect bottom spike with accuracy of 60-90%. Simple input, you will need to change 2-4 input to use this. Grid with  maximum position of 16 position each side. You should start with LotMultiplication= 1 to see how expert works. Place expert on M15 on chart. Change UseDCA to true We have backtested with ICMarkets from 2019-2025 with profit factor > 2, AI_Candle_Period= 15 Timeframe M15(default) you can download setfiles SetFilesDownload XAUUSD   or GOLD Risk_Buy_Level=20
    Global Scale
    Global Scale Europe Consulting, S.L.
    Experts
    Robot de trading desarrollado para cuentas que inician desde un capital pequeño. Realiza operaciones que están un tiempo mínimo abiertas y con un riesgo pequeño en cada operación.  Se debe usar en principalmente en  gráficas en M1. El broker recomendado para operar es Swissquote. En caso de requerir un prueba sin coste póngase en contacto conmigo y le ofreceré las posibilidades de utilizarlo.
    DooZER
    Carlos Moreno Gonzalez
    Experts
    DooZER is an elegant and clean Expert Advisor which follows an averaging strategy with initial entry based on price action. DooZER works with baskets which can be composed by both Buy or Sell trades depending on the market. Trades are not treated separately by DooZER but as a whole basket instead. When the basket reaches the desired profit, the entire basket is closed, and a new one is opened. On the strategy DooZER can yield interesting results, but the strategy requires deep pockets. It can
    Aether Algo MT4
    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
    Experts
    Aether Algo: The Smart Scalper for EURUSD H1 Aether Algo   is an intelligent automated trading system meticulously crafted for the   EURUSD H1   chart. Designed to capitalize on market momentum and volatility, this Expert Advisor (EA) leverages a sophisticated combination of multiple indicators to identify high-probability entry and exit points. LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA!  Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choice completely free! Here's how to claim your gift: Buy
    ATR RSI x4
    Aleksander Gladkov
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor implements a trading strategy based on overbought and oversold zones of ATR RSI i4 indicator signals, which is included in the code . Trend Following, Counter Trend system , DD reduction Algoritm and Level Trading algoritm are used. To start trading, simply attach the EA to the chart, preferably EURUSD H1 timeframe. Live results can be viewed here . To trade with the new Forex instrument (EURUSD H1 by default), it is recommended to set up the parameter values by testing, initi
    SW Scalper
    Mhd Amran Bin Lop
    Experts
    SW Scalper EA SW Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on scalping when indicated the market makes a fast movement. It uses smart algorithms to open any trade.Also this system come with very smart Money Management code and not like other Expert Advisor with this ea you will cant use fixed lot to trade. You must use the very smart Money Management system inside this ea to open any trade, you will need only to put your risk and the system will do all other job for you. And if you put
    Foxy AI
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    Bonjour traders, j'ai conçu Foxy AI avec rigueur et résultats réels, impeccable pour sa sagesse et son intelligence, outil basé sur plusieurs de mes stratégies précédentes, en l'adaptant au marché Forex, il est donc adapté à l'intelligence artificielle de l'apprentissage automatique, c'est-à-dire , l'IA lira les paramètres puis les consultera pour ma stratégie, puis elle apprendra pour que les entrées soient de meilleure qualité, elle dispose également d'un nœud où vous pourrez récupérer des po
    Safetygrid
    Montien Charoenpong
    Experts
    This EA  Can run EURUSD,GBPUSD, AUDUSD at Time frame H1 Balance start 1000$ Indicator with DOJI+BB to be confirm  for Entry MM with Grid system open not over 5 order and Can setting stop-loss begin set 30% Before run real you can optimize new  every time with your balance your risk Remark: Setting I will send to you after you bought because I will optimize to you with your balance and Money management plan
    News Scalps
    Tolulope Aanuoluwapo Bello
    Experts
    Introducing News scalp: The Premier News Scalping Expert Advisor And Arbitrage In the realm of forex trading, seizing fleeting opportunities amid market turbulence demands precision and speed. Enter News scalp, the pinnacle of news scalping Expert Advisors (EAs) designed to excel in the high-stakes arena of news-driven trading. With its innovative features tailored specifically for rapid-fire scalping strategies,   News scalp   promises to revolutionize how traders navigate volatile market con
    AGS Scalping 2
    Filip Valkovic
    Experts
    AGS Scalper 2  is a powerful and versatile trading robot with very customizable risk/profit Trading strategy : identification of overbought and oversold conditions of the market, and checking for trend reverse Just look at the first screenshot .  I’ve made 264% profit per month!  First month u sing this EA, I achieved  win   ratio 100% with maximal DD 18%.  It was just from one pair, this EA can run on more pairs, maximizing profit and minimalizing risk .   It was just the first version of AGS,
    Forest
    Vadim Podoprigora
    Experts
    Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
    Octopus Stability
    Aleksandr Shurgin
    Experts
    After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
    Ideal Forex Robot
    Metsa Kgatla
    Experts
    BROKERS, PAIRS & TIMEFRAMES The Ideal Forex Robot works on any broker for MetaTrader 4.  Our Robot works on any currency pair. Works on any timeframe, But we strongly suggest that you use it on M1 timeframe for super fast performance. EASY TO INSTALL Setting up Ideal Forex Robot to begin with is not very difficult. This process requires only the laptop and internet connection. If you're still struggling with installation one of the team members will do that for you via team viewer.  ACCURACY
    Amber Waves
    Saeid Soleimani
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Amber Waves   Scalper Candle Pattern EA is a simple yet efficient   automated trading system   for the   MetaTrader 4 platform. Focusing on   candlestick patterns, the EA identifies potential trading opportunities and detects breakout areas. This   expert advisor   does not rely on   Martingale   or   grid strategies   and can be applied to any timeframe. Special Discount 69 $ For 10 copies It is not sensitive to the time frame Download the entire history before using it in the backtest Candl
    Three Kings
    Vitor Salvador
    Experts
    Well, if you know great EAs based on  AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. you know what this one does too! ------------------ The big difference? its a lot cheaper!! ------------------ Supported currency pairs:   AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD U can add more pairs but its not advised! Recommended timeframe:   M15 MINIMUM DEPOSIT: 100$ (for lowest risk) DRAG TO CHART and have patience! ------------------
    Super Scalping
    I Nyoman Suryasa
    1 (2)
    Experts
    Description This expert advisor uses with a  Super  Scalping Technique Strategy . Can be used with limited capital and   minimum capital of 100 USD  with   1:500 Leverage , it is   Recommended   by using   200 USD   capital   Leverage 1:500 , or more. Use on brokers with tickcharts and data on a must  M1 Time Frame  on chart, it is Recommended by using pair GBPUSD/EURUSD  on M1/M5 Time Frame . Use on brokers with   Spreads   of   less than 30 points, recommended best of fix zero spread (Not F
    The Arrow Scalper
    Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
    1 (2)
    Experts
    Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
    FREE
    Yetech X Pro
    Omotosho Adekunle Adekoya
    Experts
    YETECH_X_PRO_v3 – L’Expert Advisor Intelligent et Adaptatif pour AUDUSD, EURUSD Caractéristiques principales : Compatible avec tous les brokers et types de comptes Optimisé pour la paire AUDUSD Conçu pour le timeframe M15 , spécialisé dans l’identification et le trading des renversements à forte probabilité Combine les Filtres Intelligents EMA + RSI pour valider les entrées Filtre de Sessions de Trading – ne trade que pendant les heures actives du marché Mode Auto-Reverse
    Tornado RGB
    MARTIN DZUNDA
    Experts
    Is clever, safe trading scalping and recovery system, based on indicators of trend, oscillation and volume, this guarantees very good signals for entries orders. Each order is protected by stoploss.   18 years backtest on 99.9% modelling quality shows stability and safe access to capital. Recommended -Account size: 3000$ for comfort trading with friendly DD% -Any broker  with leverage >= 1:100 -VPS -Download .set files before testing and use them( files in comments ) Symbol EURUSD Timeframe 5M
    Battle Bot
    Meinrik Sikuvi Sipahu
    Experts
    This robot is designed to trade based on supply and demand, It trades currency pairs.  Use this robot on the m1 and m5 timeframe. avoid using the robot during news as this can have a negative affect on the performance of this EA. This robot uses the alligator indicator with the RSI indicator to get its entries. Its aim is to catch the lowest and highest points of a market trend during the specific time period.
    Dollar Angel
    Viet Cuong Vu
    Experts
    This EA is facilitated on carefully-selected Moving Averages & Stochastic indicators with the help of a robust long-term filter. It works best on the timeframes M1, M5 and M15 charts. Dollar Angel is in favor of main and high volatility pairs such as EURUSD, USDCHF, GBPJPY and USDJPY. On the M5 chart, this EA trades approximately once daily and has an average winning rate of 60%. On the M1 chart, this EA opens roughly 4 positions daily and has an average winning rate of 60%.
    Gold Butterfly Scalper Pro
    Michela Russo
    4.33 (6)
    Experts
    Gold Butterfly Scalper Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on GOLD . This is a mix of Trend Following and Counter Trend system.   Backtest Now! This Expert advisor not use   arbitrage, grid, martingale or other dangerous strategy , All Trades are covered by StopLoss and TakeProfit -> Ratio 1:1 . Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of   Turtle Scalper Pro ! (or another with same value, All future updates included) -> To
    Taolishen EA
    Wanchao Kuang
    Experts
    https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/717987 EA TRADING DEMO : VPS IP: 42.192.232.14 ACC：Taolishen PASS: Qq2356692354 about the author There are huge risks in trading without EA participation. Because of fear or greed, we will lose our best trading position. However, if the EA does not have the ability to judge, this EA may expose us to greater risks. We need an EA with judgment ability to cooperate with our trading. About EA Taolishen is an EA with multiple trading strategies and a loyal trading par
    AllPair Engine MT4
    DRT Circle
    5 (3)
    Experts
    AllPair Engine – EA multi-stratégies pour les principales paires de devises | AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY Description AllPair Engine est un Expert Advisor de précision conçu pour fonctionner sur six paires de devises majeures du Forex. Plutôt que d'adopter une approche de trading universelle, cet EA intègre six stratégies uniques, chacune soigneusement structurée autour des tendances comportementales d'une paire de devises spécifique : AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF
    Ftmo Passing Robot
    Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
    Experts
    The FTMO Passing Robot is a fully automated trading system developed to help traders navigate prop firm challenges such as FTMO, MFF, and Funded Next. It is designed with precision entry logic, built-in risk controls, and challenge-friendly settings. This EA performs best on EURUSD M15 , but is adaptable to other pairs with proper optimization. Key Features Fully automated operation Compatible with FTMO and similar challenge accounts Optimized for EURUSD M15 Built-in smart stop loss and trade m
    Leopard Scalper EA
    Clement Bongola
    1 (1)
    Experts
    Leopard Scalper EA v3.0 - Description de la Mise à Jour Optimisé pour le trading EURUSD sur tous les graphiques Aperçu : Le Leopard Scalper EA a bénéficié d'améliorations significatives dans cette version, avec des ajustements minutieux pour améliorer ses performances et sa stabilité. Initialement conçu pour l'or (XAUUSD) sur le timeframe M5, il montre de meilleurs résultats sur EURUSD et peut désormais être utilisé sur d'autres instruments tels que BTC, ETH, XRP, GAS, OIL (XTI), US30 et US100.
    NeuroIntelligence
    Vitaliy Kashcheev
    2 (1)
    Experts
    We present you NeuroIntelligence Advisor . Advisor is recommended to use on TimeFrames (M1) and with Spread less than 13 pips. Recommended pairs for trading EURUSD, GPBUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDJPY. Options Risk-  This parameter means - what risk will be involved in the transaction ( Low Risk - 3% / Mediam Risk - 10% / Deposit Overclocking - 15% ). Orders Magic Number - This parameter means what the Magic Number of open orders will be. FullRisk  - This parameter increases StopLoss many times, but
    Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
    Goldex AI
    Mateo Perez Perez
    4.77 (22)
    Experts
    Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
    Quantum Emperor MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (170)
    Experts
    Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.39 (36)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.8 (41)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.58 (31)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
    Diamond PRO
    Fanur Galamov
    4.85 (61)
    Experts
    Only 1 copy left for $199 Tomorrow price  --> $249  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced pos
    Aura Black Edition
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.43 (21)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
    GbpUsd Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (90)
    Experts
    The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
    DS Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.5 (8)
    Experts
    Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
    EA Forex Scalper
    Lo Thi Mai Loan
    Experts
    EA Forex Scalping est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour trois paires de devises majeures : EURUSD, USDJPY et GBPUSD. Signaux Il ne reste plus que 1 exemplaire sur 10 à ce prix. Prochain prix : $599.99 Disponible pour MT4 et MT5 Combo recommandé : À utiliser de préférence avec   EA US30 Scalper   et   Nasdaq Algo   pour une diversification optimale des investissements. MT5 Ne fait appel ni au grid, ni au martingale, ni à l’IA, ni aux réseaux neuronaux, ni à l’arbitrage. Chaque transa
    Daytrade Pro Algo
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (5)
    Experts
    Promotion de lancement : Nombre limité d'exemplaires disponibles au prix actuel Prix ​​final : 990$ NOUVEAU : obtenez 1 EA gratuitement !   (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Bienvenue sur DayTrade Pro Algo !   Après des années d'étude des marchés et de programmation de différentes stratégies, j'ai trouvé un algorithme qui a tout ce dont un bon système de trading a
    HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    5 (1)
    Experts
    VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
    Gold Trade Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    4.61 (23)
    Experts
    Lancer la promo ! Plus que quelques exemplaires à 449$! Prochain prix : 599$ Prix ​​final : 999$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro rejoint le club des EA de Gold trading, mais avec une
    GOLD Dahab MT4
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    Experts
    An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
    AI Gold Sniper
    Ho Tuan Thang
    Experts
    Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (17)
    Experts
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
    Waka Waka EA
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.31 (48)
    Experts
    EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
    Stock Indexes EA MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
    Dark Gold
    Marco Solito
    4.73 (90)
    Experts
    Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
    AW Recovery EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.39 (84)
    Experts
    L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
    M1 Gold Scalper
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    Experts
    "M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
    Bitcoin Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.69 (64)
    Experts
    The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
    Gold Trend Scalping MT4
    Lo Thi Mai Loan
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Bienvenue à Gold Trend Scalping PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Prochain prix : 899 $ Prix final : 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping est le premier EA que j'ai conçu spécifiquement pour l'or. L'EA utilise une stratégie de trading suivant la tendance basée sur des périodes de temps plus grandes. Il utilise un super trend pour détecter la tendance principale du plus grand cadre temporel, puis ouvre des trades sur des cadres temporels plus petits. L'EA utilise toujours un stop loss fixe pour chaque trade, fix
    Gold Throne MT4
    DRT Circle
    4.5 (2)
    Experts
    Gold Throne EA – Système de trading en grille sans Martingale pour l'or (XAUUSD) L'EA Gold Throne est un Expert Advisor conçu exclusivement pour le trading de l'or (XAUUSD). Il utilise une méthodologie de trading en grille structurée, évitant ainsi le recours à la gestion de l'argent par martingale. Au lieu d'augmenter la taille des lots de manière exponentielle après des pertes, l'EA utilise une approche de taille de lot fixe ou ajustable progressivement, offrant aux traders un meilleur contr
    Sequoia v4
    Yvan Musatov
    1 (1)
    Experts
    The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
    Croesus Gold EA MT4
    Lin Lin Ma
    3.43 (7)
    Experts
    Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA   Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitor
    Dynamic Pips MT4
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    5 (1)
    Experts
    ️ Déjà propriétaire du Boring Pips EA ? Vous êtes éligible à une réduction supplémentaire de 30 % ! Contactez-nous pour en savoir plus : Comment réclamer votre remise (rebate) Le second mandat de Trump a ravivé une vague de politiques commerciales agressives, commençant par le retour de tarifs douaniers massifs qui secouent les marchés mondiaux. Les tensions au Moyen-Orient se sont intensifiées — plus récemment entre Israël et l’Iran — ce qui pourrait influencer la hausse des prix du
    Golden Scalper PRO
    Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
    3.83 (12)
    Experts
    Golden Scalper PRO : Notre technologie à vos côtés ! Manuel et fichiers de configuration : contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix augmente en fonction du nombre de licences vendues. Copies disponibles : 3 Trader l'or, l'un des actifs les plus volatils du marché financier, nécessite une grande précision, une analyse rigoureuse et une gestion des risques extrêmement efficace. Golden Scalper PRO a été développé précisément pour intégrer
    MM Flip CodePro
    Allistair Kabelo Mandow
    Experts
    "MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
    Filtrer:
    Aucun avis
    Répondre à l'avis