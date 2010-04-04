AENVSCoMoX

Trading Server :

  • XMGlobal-Real XX

Trading Symbol :

  • BTCUSD OR ALL Crypto's

(*Choose from Symbol in  Crypto's Only or BIT COIN, BTCUSD - GBP - EUR (MUST RE-SETTING VALUES OF EA) currencies for forex trading.)

*I already setting for BTCXXX alrewady on Cuurent EA in Store

Trading Timeframes :

  • Period (M1 till MN1)

*Recommendation : M1 / M15 / H1

*Recommendations : To trade All Crypto's Only

Trading :

    • Fundamentals as following...,
    1. MACD : 1 SET
    2. CUSTOM INDICATORS : STOCHASTIC + RSI : 1 SET
    3. MOMENTUM : 3 SETS
    4. MOVING AVERAGE : 3 SETS

    Above indicator was already included with EA and EA will use of all indicators to determine what should be doing next. Sell or Buy orders / OPEN or CLOSE THAT POINT.

    Trading Principle :

      • EA MAKE SITUATION FOR PLACES ORDER

