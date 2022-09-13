FTMO Trading Panel

The world of prop firm trading is one filled with tension and excitement in equal measure, and FTMO is definitely the most reputable firm out there. On one hand is the prospect of making huge sums of money and on the other, losing all the money you have invested. The easiest way of the latter scenario occurring is drawdown, and more often than not daily drawdown. It's what keeps us constantly checking our phones, the pain of every traders existence.



What if there was a way of making sure your account never gets below the allowed drawdown?



Well, there is... FTMO Nights Watch. This Metatrader trading panel (EA) will constantly check your account equity to make sure it doesn't get below the specified drawdown limits. It does this by closing all open trades once equity drops below a certain limit (you will have specified in the settings). In case everything is going well and your account has reached the target, it will also close all open trades to ensure your equity doesn't drop below the target.

