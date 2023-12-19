Voorloper MT4

4.5

Voorloper Expert Advisor: Revolutionizing Trading with DDR System

Introducing Voorloper, an innovative Expert Advisor that blends Moving Average (MA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicators to redefine your trading experience. Voorloper stands out from the crowd with its unique feature: the Drawdown Reduction (DDR) System.


Key Features:

  1. MA and RSI Integration: Voorloper utilizes a powerful combination of Moving Average and Relative Strength Index indicators to identify optimal entry and exit points in the market. This strategic integration enhances the accuracy of trading signals, providing you with a robust trading system.

  2. Drawdown Reduction (DDR) System: Voorloper introduces a game-changing DDR System designed to optimize risk management. When employing martingale or averaging strategies, Voorloper intelligently monitors the profit delta and automatically closes both the initial and final orders when a predefined profit differential is achieved. This revolutionary feature minimizes drawdowns, ensuring a more secure and sustainable trading approach.

  3. Adaptive Trading Logic: Voorloper adapts to changing market conditions by employing adaptive trading logic. The EA continuously recalibrates its parameters based on real-time market dynamics, allowing it to remain effective in various market scenarios.

  4. User-Friendly Interface: Voorloper comes with an intuitive and user-friendly interface, making it accessible to traders of all experience levels. The EA's settings are easily customizable, allowing you to tailor Voorloper's performance to your specific trading preferences.

  5. Risk Management: With Voorloper, risk management is a top priority. The DDR System, combined with carefully calibrated parameters, ensures that your trading activities are conducted with a disciplined and risk-aware approach.


Benefits:

  • Enhanced Profitability: The combination of MA and RSI indicators improves the accuracy of trade signals, leading to potentially higher profitability.

  • Reduced Drawdowns: The DDR System actively reduces drawdowns by intelligently closing initial and final orders, providing a safety net for your trading capital.

  • Adaptability: Voorloper's adaptive trading logic ensures that the EA remains effective in varying market conditions, enhancing its overall versatility.

  • User Empowerment: Traders have full control and customization options, allowing them to tailor Voorloper to suit their individual trading strategies and risk tolerance.


Avis 20
Oscar Arribas
140
Oscar Arribas 2025.05.23 07:36 
 

NIce EA, one of the best. Adjust and optimize, can work in any pair and timeframe.

Shinderce
44
Shinderce 2025.01.04 19:43 
 

1 question and 1 suggestion:

question: stop lost can not work, it can not modify stop lost value, message: OrderModify error 130.

suggestion: distance fix can change to distance multiplier

werner laas
28
werner laas 2024.10.31 06:16 
 

Halo, it`s a very good trader, but please could you consider adding a stoploss function, I ran it on a demo account it performed well, and after a few trades it just went crazy and emptied my whole account because it could not close trades because of no stoploss.

Thanks for the stop loss, now this is going to be the best EA on the market, now its only profits, I use it on silver and gold and it performs really well

Oscar Gasparini
294
Oscar Gasparini 2025.07.02 08:14 
 

Ciao sono Oscar da Treviso, questo Signore mi ha scritto un EA che l'ho chiamato "Montreal" che va super bene, l'ho installato su un VPS che la RoboForex ti da gratuitamente (basta fare 3 lotti in un mese). Il 09.06.2025 ho depositato 150.00 €uro su un conto Reale, ora sono in Profitto più di 300.00 €uro (100.00 €uro me li sono già presi). Io questo EA lo ho fatto con una data di scadenza, ma non sono stato capace di aggiornarla. Offrirei a chi mi fa scrivere la data di scadenza dell'EA il mio Profittevole EA "Montreal" in cambio del lavoro svolto. Scrivo questo perchè Pradana si è comportato benissimo con me, ma da quando mi ha consegnato questo EA "Montreal" non sono stato più capace di contattarlo, gli ho scritto più e più volte ma niente, non so il perchè o che fine abbia fatto. X migliori informazioni scrivere a: loscartv@gmail.com

Oscar Arribas
140
Oscar Arribas 2025.05.23 07:36 
 

NIce EA, one of the best. Adjust and optimize, can work in any pair and timeframe.

Shinderce
44
Shinderce 2025.01.04 19:43 
 

1 question and 1 suggestion:

question: stop lost can not work, it can not modify stop lost value, message: OrderModify error 130.

suggestion: distance fix can change to distance multiplier

Pradana Novan Rianto
5863
Réponse du développeur Pradana Novan Rianto 2025.01.05 02:48
Hi Shinderce, Thanks for your suggestion. I will accommodate your idea first. For Stop Loss, please update your version to 4.2. I've already fix it on that versions. Have a good profit!
werner laas
28
werner laas 2024.10.31 06:16 
 

Halo, it`s a very good trader, but please could you consider adding a stoploss function, I ran it on a demo account it performed well, and after a few trades it just went crazy and emptied my whole account because it could not close trades because of no stoploss.

Thanks for the stop loss, now this is going to be the best EA on the market, now its only profits, I use it on silver and gold and it performs really well

Pradana Novan Rianto
5863
Réponse du développeur Pradana Novan Rianto 2024.12.08 12:04
Hi, thanks for your review. Maybe in the last update, I'll add stoploss function
Tomas Felipe Velasquez Echeverri
123
Tomas Felipe Velasquez Echeverri 2024.10.11 14:45 
 

Hi, I love this robot, could you please compile it for mt5?

Pradana Novan Rianto
5863
Réponse du développeur Pradana Novan Rianto 2024.12.08 12:05
Hi. Thanks for reviews. I've already had the MT5 version, but need to check more so the EA can be uploaded to the MQL5 markets. Stay tune
juan camilo
33
juan camilo 2024.08.29 21:37 
 

uno de los mejores que he probado

kiweee
54
kiweee 2024.08.19 17:24 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

eugene66M
14
eugene66M 2024.08.15 06:25 
 

good ea,thank you for sharing such wonderful resources.

Hranmongkol Nipuangla
20
Hranmongkol Nipuangla 2024.07.25 23:17 
 

You’re an outstanding EA. Thank you for sharing such wonderful resources.

Gregory Michel Alexandre Lechanoine
183
Gregory Michel Alexandre Lechanoine 2024.06.25 11:45 
 

Après l'avoir lancer un test sur 20 ans j'ai retrouver des dates ou avec le TP a 100 (1€) ca ne passe pas, j'ai donc réduit ce TP a 13 (0.13€) et d'un coup tous passe, J"ai même un latent en positif. La fonction DDR remplis parfaitement sont rôle. Je lance donc un test a ce jour sur un compte de démonstration voir ce que ça donne. Beau travail gain + sécurité en prévision et tous ça gratuit. merci.

javaworl
14
javaworl 2024.05.28 04:50 
 

2024.05.28 08:00:02.443 Voorloper MT4 EURUSD M15: Order Send Order Buy Error. Lot 0.02 - SL 0.0 - TP 0.0. Error Code 133 Description trade is disabled How can fix above err?

luiz novacki
38
luiz novacki 2024.05.28 02:32 
 

I used Dark venus account breaker if it picks up the trend and is against it that's it, this is a robot with intelligent ideas I'm still surprised by the fact that it is unnoticed in mql5, I wanted more information about it, but for me it is the best free without doubted

Maksim Rutskin
329
Maksim Rutskin 2024.04.16 06:57 
 

Обычный мусор который использует мартин. Такими советниками завален весь интернет.

ronny1111
1043
ronny1111 2024.03.01 19:36 
 

Great Trading Tool, the Draw-Down-Reduction Feature (closing the biggest loser together with the actual winning trade), which is known from some EAs - developed in the last times - is here improved to a strong weapon to avoid higher draw down. The best - it's for free...unbelievable! Ron

maihobac
57
maihobac 2024.02.24 04:27 
 

This EA is good, but I have a few more questions, can you please help me? What is the minimum amount of capital needed? Which currency pair is it good for?

pipdit
25
pipdit 2024.02.17 21:16 
 

I used this ea with suprisingly good results. M5 G/U & E/U balance of just 5000 Highest RDD was 135 using 0.01 Bal from 5000 to 6349 in 5 weeks Good work from this developer, no support needed.

AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.17 17:59 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

IATradingScalping
2363
IATradingScalping 2024.02.17 06:12 
 

LE REDUJE los parametros y va muy bien ,EXCELENTE . GRACIAS

Harman1234
24
Harman1234 2024.01.09 03:44 
 

better time frame?

Pradana Novan Rianto
5863
Réponse du développeur Pradana Novan Rianto 2024.12.08 12:06
As I said in the description, better used in M15
Alesamo
1503
Alesamo 2023.12.26 20:29 
 

For now 5* because of a) this EA is provided for free, b) the description is lacking a bit of precision, but the author immediately responded to my question, c) even today (still a X-Mas holiday in my country) the EA had 3/3 positive trades on my demo account... Will forward test it for a few weeks and then report back. Thanks for now to the author!

