Ava Swan Pro Signal

4.5
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the candlestick pattern in M30 timeframe, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the pullback of High-Low of M5 Candlestick and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame.
Example:

If you install indicator on XAUUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the reversal, pullback, price action on this timeframe (for example the indicates the "Swing Trade" )
If indicator detects the "Swing Trade Up", it will monitor for M30 Candlesticks to show "Price Action" of the Candlestick group at the below position the lower level.
Finally the indicator will show an "up arrow" in the chart window and send alert message with notification such as "BUY XAUUSD"
If the indicator detects opposite conditions of above, it will show the opposite result.

Indicator Installation
Attach this indicator to the chart window of the asset pairs.
The recommended Asset is XAUUSD

The recommended timeframes is M30

-----------------------------

Avis 2
Kanchanit Ruadrew
123
Kanchanit Ruadrew 2024.07.17 04:23 
 

I really like this indicator. I use the manual method and always make a profit. Thank you very much.

gabriel hencz
153
gabriel hencz 2025.02.02 14:38 
 

no developer available, 1H is not bad, I'm testing 5M now

