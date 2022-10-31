Wolfgang

WolfGang 

Wolfgang is a robot that only trades gold, it uses stoploss and doesn't use any dangerous trading strategies.

This EA doesn't use GRID,MARTINGALE or any other dangerous strategies

Requirements:

  • Timeframe 1M
  • Pair XAU/USD (GOLD)
  • Maximum allowed spread 15 (Lower than 10 recommended and 5 is ideal)
  • ECN broker for low spread
  • Lower than 150ms latency to the broker.

ATTENTION: USE THE CONFIGURATION BEFORE BACKTESTING!

Setting up the EA is pretty simple, add EA to GOLD 1M chart and set the configuration to the following below, that's it. However, if you came across any errors or problems don't hesitate to contact me.

StopLoss: 10

BuyDistance:9

SellDistance:9

Magic:43211

MaxSpread(Lower than 10 recommended):8

TrailDistance:16

TrailDistanceToPrice:10

Use_RiskManagement_LotSize:true

Percentage of Account Balance to Risk:5

Static Lot if Risk Management is not used:0.01




