Ea Tw79 Scalping Grid

Hello;


Our automatic trading system works with a fast algorithm. It has a grid strategy. This automatic trading robot starts trading with a low lot amount and applies short Tp buying methods. As the grid intervals open, the lot amount increases slightly and forces the system to buy tp. The following optimization test results carefully I recommend you to examine it somehow. A stable tp line is formed. It uses the rsi indicator for overbought and oversold signals.


Input parameter descriptions:


Lot: Indicates the initial lot amount.


RSI Period: It refers to the calculated number of bars of the RSI indicator.


Rsi value Buy: Rsi represents the buy signal level.


RSI Value Sell: It represents the RSI sell signal level.


Grid Distance Pips: Calculates the distance between each operation in pips.



