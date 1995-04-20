Trend Up Down Arrow
- Indicateurs
- Tufan Gocmen
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Hello; The product offers high quality trend tracking. Thanks to the arrows on the graph, you can easily follow the entry and exit signals. It provides ease of use thanks to a single input parameter. You can easily follow the signals thanks to the alarm options. Moreover, trend color lines provide convenience in determining the trend direction. Input parameter setting: Periodic: Indicates the number of bars that need to be calculated.