KT XMaster Formula MT4

KT XMaster Formula is a buy & sell signal indicator that works magically on most of the timeframes and currency pairs when used correctly.

The indicator uses calculations based on moving averages, RSI, and MACD. It is usually appropriate for scalping and trend trading - whether you are a novice or an experienced trader, the signals generated by this indicator are simple to understand and implement.





Overview

The indicator comprises green and red dots arranged in wavy lines. These dots correspond to market trends.

The entry signals markets as the yellow up/down arrows.

The green dots show that the market price is rising.

The red dots indicate that the market price is falling.

Remember that the green dots are typically thinner than the red dots. This will make it easier for traders to recognize the bullish and bearish trends.

The signal marked by a yellow arrow will appear when the green dot turns red or vice versa if the red dot turns blue. The indicator is suitable for both novice and professional traders.





Buy Signals

The yellow arrow points upwards.

Dotted lines turn green.

Open long position and set stop loss to last swing low point.

Take profit or exit trade once opposite signals are observed or when the indicator turns red.





Sell Signals