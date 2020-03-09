Crypto Risk Master is a state-of-the-art breakout system that has already stably generated profit for our funds for years. We respect imperfection, and there is no risk-free trading strategy in the financial markets, particularly in Cryptocurrency. The Risk Master is designed as the heart of the system to manage account drawdown as long as the market breakout happens. The system can automatically preserve your profit by optimizing its allocation to future trades. Advanced statistics are applied to increase the win rate and reduce the risk of fake breakouts.





The default system work best for pairs: ETHUSD





This EA is compatible with any pair, so you can back test and optimize input parameters. However if you are New and Forex trader, It is recommend to buy my another product namely "FOREX RISK MASTER" that default parameters set best for Forex pairs.





Recommended timeframe: H1, H4, and Daily chart





Recommended a maximum of two orders open.





Features:

Multiple pairs/symbols support

Advanced risk management

Auto Optimize Take profit and Stoploss

Auto Optimize relative drawdown

Solid back test and performance

Very easy to use

Cheap compared to its worth.

How to install

The EA the chart with select timeframe

Select risk for each trade

Select the number of candles to trade

Select the minimum profit factor to start the take profit (this is minimum, and the system automatically optimizes TP following actual market conditions)

Select time for consecutive trades in the day unit, namely "Next Trade Time."

Correctly input the deposit and max drawdown that you want EA Stop trading. (Please make sure initial deposit when testing and input is the same).

I have recommended opening a new account to start this EA to enforce the risk management system.

Requirements

Number of trade "maximum orders" not over 3

The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and Slippage.

The EA should run on a VPS continuously.

To optimize the TP function, a minimum deposit of 2000 USD with a risk of not less than 1% use (a more excellent deposit account can work well with less risk input)

Technical Support

We provide three free technical support and back test for the 1-year rental.



