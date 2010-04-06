Gold Sniper MT5 EA
- Experts
- Zhengdong Gao
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
2026 New Year One-Month Promotion: Originally $300 per month, now a subscription price of $199
Gold Sniper EA (Expert Advisor)
In real trading, losses are not terrible; what's terrible is the lack of order, goals, and discipline after losses.
The Recovery Profit Manager was created to solve this core problem.
⸻
💡 Core Product Philosophy
This EA does not pursue frequent trading; it dynamically monitors and automatically opens positions based on market direction.
After experiencing losses, it uses quantifiable and controllable profit ratios to help the account recover and take profits in a planned manner.
This is a results-oriented profit management system, not an emotional, manual judgment tool.
⸻
🎯 Who is it suitable for?
• Traders using Grid/Hedge/High-Frequency/Scalping/Swing EAs
• Accounts that frequently experience initial losses followed by an inability to effectively realize profits later
• Users who want a more disciplined, automated, and stable trading system
• Professional traders running multiple EAs and multiple instruments simultaneously, seeking a unified profit recovery rule
⸻
🚀 Product Advantages and Highlights
✅ Fully automated position opening based on dynamic directional monitoring; intelligent position closing based on a percentage profit target after losses. No more relying on gut feeling to "close when it's close," but executing with clear, quantifiable standards.
✅ Targeted profits and rhythmic recovery.
Avoids common problems like "giving back losses immediately after breaking even" and "holding onto winning positions."
✅ Focus on profit management after risk management.
This is a risk control + profit management tool, not just a signal EA.
⸻
🧠 Design Concept Explanation
Dynamic Directional Monitoring and Fully Automated Position Opening
Its purpose is to:
• When the account experiences a drawdown
• When it re-enters a profitable range
• Automatically execute disciplined closing decisions with clear percentage targets
This is a trading method closer to professional money management thinking.
⸻
🛡️ Stability · Restraint · Discipline
The systems that survive long-term in the market are never the most aggressive,
but rather the systems that best know when to "quit."