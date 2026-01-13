Bneu Prop Firm Simulator

Practice Prop Firm Challenges Risk-Free

Bneu Prop Firm Simulator FREE is a simulation utility for MetaTrader 5 that allows traders to practice prop firm challenges on demo accounts before risking real money on actual challenges. Track your progress, monitor rule compliance, and understand how prop firm rules work in real-time.

Why Use a Prop Firm Simulator?

- Practice challenge rules on demo accounts before paying for real challenges
- Understand how daily loss and drawdown calculations work in real-time
- Build discipline by trading within strict rule constraints
- Test different account sizes and prop firm presets
- Learn prop firm rules without financial risk

Key Features

Prop Firm Rule Simulation
- Profit target tracking with progress bar visualization
- Maximum daily loss monitoring with automatic daily reset
- Maximum drawdown calculation from peak balance
- Minimum trading days counter
- Time limit tracking with days remaining display
- Weekend holding rule enforcement
- Consistency rule support

Built-in Prop Firm Presets
- FTMO challenge rules (Phase 1 and Phase 2)
- MyForexFunds (MFF) preset with weekend restrictions
- The5ers preset with unlimited time
- FundedNext preset
- Custom configuration for any prop firm rules

Simulation Control
- START button to begin simulation
- STOP button to end simulation manually
- RESET button to clear data and start fresh
- Auto-start option on EA attachment
- Auto-stop when profit target reached or violation occurs

Account Size Simulation
- Simulate $5,000 account
- Simulate $10,000 account
- Simulate $25,000 account
- Simulate $50,000 account
- Simulate $100,000 account
- Simulate $200,000 account
- Use actual account balance option

Real-Time Violation Detection
- Automatic detection of daily loss limit breach
- Automatic detection of maximum drawdown breach
- Weekend holding violation alerts
- Time limit expiry notification
- Visual alerts displayed on panel
- Sound alerts for immediate notification

Visual Progress Dashboard
- Compact panel with status indicator
- Color-coded progress bars for all metrics
- Current profit/loss display in dollars and percentage
- Peak balance tracking
- Days elapsed and remaining counter
- Trading days completed counter
- Horizontally draggable panel

Input Parameters

Panel Settings
- Panel X position - Horizontal position on chart (default: 20)
- Panel Y position - Vertical position on chart (default: 20)
- Enable transparent background mode - Toggle panel transparency
- Background opacity % - Panel opacity level 0-100 (default: 50)

Simulation Settings
- Simulated account size - Select account size to simulate ($5K-$200K or Actual Balance)
- Auto-start on attach - Automatically begin simulation when EA attached

Prop Firm Preset
- Prop firm preset - Select from FTMO, MFF, The5ers, FundedNext, or Custom
- Challenge phase - Phase 1 or Phase 2 rules

Custom Rules (when Custom selected)
- Profit target % - Target profit percentage (default: 10.0)
- Max daily loss % - Maximum daily loss allowed (default: 5.0)
- Max drawdown % - Maximum drawdown allowed (default: 10.0)
- Min trading days - Minimum trading days required (default: 4)
- Time limit days - Challenge duration, 0 = unlimited (default: 30)
- No weekend holding rule - Enforce no positions over weekend
- Consistency % - Consistency rule percentage, 0 = disabled

Display Settings
- Show progress bars - Display visual progress bars
- Show violation alerts - Display alert popups on violations
- Play alert sounds - Enable sound notifications
- Progress bar color - Color for progress indicators (default: DodgerBlue)
- Success color - Color for success states (default: Lime)
- Warning color - Color for 80%+ threshold (default: Orange)
- Danger color - Color for violations (default: Red)

Prop Firm Preset Details

FTMO
- Profit Target: 10%
- Max Daily Loss: 5%
- Max Drawdown: 5%
- Consistency Rule: 30%
- Min Trading Days: 5
- Time Limit: 30 days
- Weekend Holding: Allowed

MyForexFunds (MFF)
- Profit Target: 8%
- Max Daily Loss: 5%
- Max Drawdown: 5%
- Consistency Rule: 25%
- Min Trading Days: 5
- Time Limit: 30 days
- Weekend Holding: Not Allowed

The5ers
- Profit Target: 6%
- Max Daily Loss: 5%
- Max Drawdown: 5%
- Consistency Rule: None
- Min Trading Days: 5
- Time Limit: Unlimited
- Weekend Holding: Allowed

FundedNext
- Profit Target: 10%
- Max Daily Loss: 5%
- Max Drawdown: 5%
- Consistency Rule: None
- Min Trading Days: 5
- Time Limit: 30 days
- Weekend Holding: Allowed

How to Use

1. Attach the EA to any chart in MetaTrader 5
2. Select your prop firm preset from input parameters
3. Choose the simulated account size
4. Set challenge phase (1 or 2)
5. Click START button to begin simulation
6. Trade normally on your demo account
7. Monitor progress through the dashboard
8. Respond to violation alerts if triggered
9. Simulation auto-stops when target reached or violation occurs
10. Click RESET to start a new simulation

Dashboard Status Indicators

- NOT STARTED (Gray) - Simulation ready to begin
- RUNNING (Green) - Simulation in progress
- PAUSED (Orange) - Simulation temporarily paused
- PASSED (Green) - Challenge requirements met
- FAILED (Red) - Rule violation detected

Technical Specifications

- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Language: MQL5 (100% native code)
- File Format: Compiled EX5
- External Dependencies: None
- DLL Required: No

FREE vs PRO Comparison

FREE Version (This Product)
- All prop firm presets included
- All account size options
- Real-time violation detection
- Visual progress dashboard
- Single simulation tracking

PRO Version (Available Separately)
- All FREE features included
- Export results to CSV file
- Attempt history storage (up to 50 attempts)
- View history of past simulations
- Automatic export on completion
- Detailed violation log export

Notes

- This is a SIMULATION tool for practice purposes
- Daily loss tracking resets at start of each new trading day
- Drawdown calculated from peak balance reached during simulation
- Trading days count only when positions are opened
- Violation detection is real-time and automatic
- Panel is horizontally draggable (vertical position fixed)
- Always verify current prop firm rules with official documentation

Support

- Contact through MQL5 marketplace messaging system
- Regular updates for MetaTrader 5 compatibility
- Product updates provided at no additional cost

---

