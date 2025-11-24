══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

VOLUMIZED ORDER BLOCKS [Riz] - MT5 Indicator

Smart Money Order Block Detection with Volume Analysis

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





Volumized Order Blocks is an advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator that automatically detects institutional order blocks with integrated volume analysis. It identifies high-probability supply and demand zones where banks and institutions have placed their orders.





══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

KEY FEATURES

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





【 INTELLIGENT ORDER BLOCK DETECTION 】

• Swing-based algorithm identifies genuine institutional zones

• Automatic bullish and bearish OB detection

• ATR-based filtering removes insignificant zones

• Real-time zone validation and invalidation tracking





【 VOLUMETRIC ANALYSIS 】

What makes this indicator unique - each order block displays:

• Total accumulated volume in the zone

• Buy/Sell volume ratio percentage

• Visual volume bars showing buying vs selling pressure

• Proportional bar widths based on actual volume distribution





【 SMART ZONE MANAGEMENT 】

• Automatic overlap detection and zone merging

• Combined zones marked with [Combined] label

• Historic zone display (optional)

• Dynamic zone extension until invalidation





【 INVALIDATION TRACKING 】

Two invalidation methods:

• Wick-based: Zone invalid when wick penetrates

• Close-based: Zone invalid only on candle close through zone

• Automatic cleanup of fully invalidated zones





【 PROFESSIONAL VISUALIZATION 】

• Clean, non-cluttered zone display

• Volume bars with bullish/bearish coloring

• Separator lines for clear zone sections

• Timeframe labels on each zone

• Customizable colors and transparency





══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

HOW ORDER BLOCKS FORM

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





【 BULLISH ORDER BLOCK 】

1. Price creates a swing high

2. Price retraces and finds support

3. Price breaks above the swing high

4. The last down candle before the breakout = Bullish OB

5. This zone represents institutional buying





【 BEARISH ORDER BLOCK 】

1. Price creates a swing low

2. Price retraces and finds resistance

3. Price breaks below the swing low

4. The last up candle before the breakdown = Bearish OB

5. This zone represents institutional selling





══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

VOLUMETRIC INFORMATION

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





Each order block displays crucial volume data:





┌─────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ [Volume Bars] │ 125.5K (67%) │

│ ████████ │ 15 Min OB │

│ █████ │ │

└─────────────────────────────────────────┘





• Top Bar: Bullish volume (buying pressure)

• Bottom Bar: Bearish volume (selling pressure)

• Percentage: Ratio between buy/sell volume

• Higher percentage = More balanced zone

• Lower percentage = Stronger directional bias





【 INTERPRETING VOLUME DATA 】

• Bullish OB with high buy volume = Strong demand zone

• Bearish OB with high sell volume = Strong supply zone

• Balanced volume (>70%) = Institutional accumulation/distribution

• Imbalanced volume (<30%) = Aggressive institutional activity





══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

HOW TO TRADE

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





【 STRATEGY 1: ZONE BOUNCE 】

1. Wait for price to return to an unmitigated OB

2. Look for rejection candlestick patterns at the zone

3. Enter in direction of the OB (buy at bullish, sell at bearish)

4. Stop loss: Beyond the opposite side of the zone

5. Target: Next significant structure or opposing OB





【 STRATEGY 2: ZONE BREAK & RETEST 】

1. Mark the order block zone

2. Wait for price to break through the zone

3. Zone becomes "breaker" - expect role reversal

4. Old support becomes resistance (and vice versa)

5. Trade the retest in the new direction





【 STRATEGY 3: VOLUME CONFIRMATION 】

1. Identify OB with strong volume imbalance

2. Higher volume = Higher probability zone

3. Combined zones = Confluence of institutional interest

4. Use volume ratio to gauge zone strength

5. Trade zones with >100K volume for better results





【 STRATEGY 4: MULTI-TIMEFRAME 】

1. Identify OB on higher timeframe (H4/D1)

2. Wait for price to approach the zone

3. Drop to lower timeframe for entry trigger

4. Higher TF zones = Stronger reactions expected





══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

INPUT PARAMETERS

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





【 GENERAL CONFIGURATION 】

• Show Historic Zones: Display invalidated (broken) zones

• Volumetric Info: Enable/disable volume analysis display

• Zone Invalidation: Wick or Close-based invalidation

• Swing Length: Bars for swing detection (higher = larger OBs)

• Zone Count: Number of zones to display

- One: Single most recent zone per direction

- Low: 3 zones per direction

- Medium: 5 zones per direction

- High: 10 zones per direction

• Colors: Separate bullish and bearish zone colors





【 STYLE 】

• Text Color: Color for zone labels and text

• Extend Zones: How far zones extend (in bars)

• Dynamic Extension: Zones extend until invalidation

• Transparency: Control zone opacity (0-100)





══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





【 SCALPING (M1-M5) 】

• Swing Length: 5-7

• Zone Count: Low or Medium

• Invalidation: Wick

• Focus on most recent zones only





【 INTRADAY (M15-H1) 】

• Swing Length: 10 (default)

• Zone Count: Low

• Invalidation: Wick

• Combine with session highs/lows





【 SWING TRADING (H4-D1) 】

• Swing Length: 10-15

• Zone Count: Medium

• Invalidation: Close

• Look for zones with high volume





【 POSITION TRADING (D1-W1) 】

• Swing Length: 15-20

• Zone Count: Low

• Invalidation: Close

• Focus on combined/merged zones





══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

ZONE COUNT EXPLAINED

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





• ONE: Shows only the most recent OB

Best for: Clean charts, focusing on immediate levels





• LOW (3): Shows 3 bullish + 3 bearish zones

Best for: Day trading, balanced analysis





• MEDIUM (5): Shows 5 bullish + 5 bearish zones

Best for: Swing trading, seeing more context





• HIGH (10): Shows 10 bullish + 10 bearish zones

Best for: Analysis, identifying key historical levels





══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

BEST PRACTICES

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





✓ Trade unmitigated (untouched) zones for highest probability

✓ Larger volume = Stronger institutional presence

✓ Combined zones indicate multiple tests = Strong level

✓ Use zone invalidation as stop loss guide

✓ Higher timeframe OBs have more significance

✓ Wait for confirmation before entering at zones

✓ Don't chase - let price come to your zones

✓ Risk management: 1-2% per trade maximum





══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

BEST PAIRS WITH

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





This indicator works best when combined with:

• Fair Value Gaps (FVG) - Entry refinement

• Liquidity concepts - Stop hunt identification

• Market structure - Trend direction

• Fibonacci levels - Confluence zones

• Session analysis - London/NY kill zones





══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

TECHNICAL NOTES

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





• Works on all symbols and timeframes

• Uses tick volume if real volume unavailable

• Optimized algorithm for fast performance

• Maximum 30 OBs tracked internally

• Automatic zone merging reduces clutter

• No repainting - zones confirmed on bar close

• Compatible with MT5 Build 2500+





══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

CHANGELOG

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





Version 1.00

• Initial release

• Smart swing-based OB detection

• Volumetric analysis with visual bars

• Automatic zone combining

• Wick/Close invalidation options

• Professional zone visualization





══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





For support or feature requests, please leave a comment.





Trade Smart. Trade with Smart Money.





══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════