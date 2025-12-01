Hull Suite by Riz

Hull Suite by Riz | MT5 Indicator

Overview: Hull Suite is a premium trend-following indicator that combines three powerful Hull Moving Average variations (HMA, EHMA, THMA) into one versatile tool. Designed for traders who demand clarity and precision, this indicator helps identify trend direction with minimal lag while filtering out market noise.

Key Features:

  • Three Hull Variations – Switch between HMA (classic), EHMA (exponential smoothing), and THMA (triple weighted) to match your trading style
  • Visual Band Display – Clean visual band between MHULL and SHULL lines clearly shows trend strength and potential reversal zones
  • Multi-Timeframe Support – Analyze higher timeframe trends on your current chart – perfect for scalping with HTF confirmation
  • Dynamic Trend Coloring – Instant visual feedback with customizable bullish/bearish colors
  • Adjustable Transparency – Fine-tune band visibility from solid to subtle overlay
  • Built-in Alerts – Never miss a trend change with popup, sound, and push notification alerts

Recommended Settings:

  • Length 180-200: Floating Support/Resistance levels
  • Length 55: Swing entry signals
  • Length Multiplier: View higher timeframe behavior with smoother bands

Works On: All currency pairs, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Suitable for all timeframes from M1 to Monthly.

Trading Applications:

✓ Trend identification and confirmation ✓ Dynamic support/resistance zones ✓ Entry timing with trend direction ✓ Multi-timeframe analysis ✓ Scalping with HTF trend filter

Made with Love ❤️


