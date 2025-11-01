ICT Turtle Soup
- Indicateurs
- Rizwan Akram
- Version: 1.0
📊 Overview
The ICT Turtle Soup Complete System is an advanced MT5 indicator that combines Inner Circle Trader (ICT) concepts with the classic Turtle Soup trading pattern. This sophisticated tool identifies liquidity sweep reversals at key levels, providing high-probability trade setups with complete risk management calculations.
🎯 Key Features
1. Multi-Timeframe Liquidity Detection
- Tracks Daily, 4H, 1H, and Yesterday's High/Low levels
- Identifies recent swing highs and lows
- Automatically plots key liquidity zones on chart
2. Advanced Liquidity Sweep Detection
- Detects when price sweeps above/below key levels
- Validates sweeps with rejection candles
- Filters false breakouts using customizable thresholds
- Real-time sweep tracking and alerts
3. ICT Concepts Integration
- Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Identifies imbalance zones with visual boxes
- Order Blocks (OB): Detects institutional order blocks
- Market Structure: Multi-timeframe bias analysis
- Break of Structure (BOS): LTF structure shift confirmation
- Kill Zones: London, New York, Asian, and London Close sessions
4. Confluence-Based Signal System
- 7-point confluence scoring system:
- Liquidity Sweep (2 points)
- HTF Market Bias (1 point)
- LTF Structure Shift (1 point)
- Fair Value Gap (1 point)
- Order Block (1 point)
- Kill Zone Active (1 point)
- Minimum confluence filter to reduce false signals
- Visual signal arrows with confluence scores
5. Complete Trade Management
- Automatic Entry, Stop Loss, and 3 Take Profit levels
- ATR-based stop loss calculation
- Risk/Reward targets: TP1, TP2, TP3
- Position size calculator based on risk %
- Visual trade lines and labels on chart
6. Three Trading Modes
- Scalping: Fast trades, tight targets (1.5R/2.5R/3.5R)
- Day Trading: Medium-term setups (2R/3.5R/5R)
- Swing Trading: Longer holds (3R/5R/8R)
- Custom: Define your own timeframes and targets
7. Signal Quality Presets
- Conservative: Strict filters, 5+ confluence, 50% rejection
- Balanced: Moderate filters, 3+ confluence, 30% rejection
- Aggressive: Relaxed filters, 2+ confluence, 20% rejection
8. Professional Dashboard
- Real-time market conditions
- Current trading mode and quality settings
- Active timeframes (HTF/MTF/LTF)
- Market bias indicator
- Kill zone status
- Liquidity sweep status
- LTF structure shifts
- Live confluence scores for both directions
- Risk and target display
- 6 position options with 3 size presets
9. Smart Visualization
- Color-coded liquidity levels
- Transparent FVG and OB boxes
- Entry, SL, and TP lines with labels
- Signal arrows with confluence scores
- Auto-cleanup of old/mitigated zones
10. Additional Features
- Session statistics tracking
- 7-day average calculations
- Quality settings info table
- Educational labels explaining setups
- Mobile and push notifications
- Customizable colors and styles
🔧 How It Works
Buy Setup:
- Price sweeps below a key low (Daily/4H/Yesterday/Recent)
- Takes out sell-side liquidity
- Rejection candle forms (closes above level)
- LTF structure shifts bullish
- Additional confluence from FVG/OB/Kill Zone
- Minimum confluence met → BUY SIGNAL
Sell Setup:
- Price sweeps above a key high (Daily/4H/Yesterday/Recent)
- Takes out buy-side liquidity
- Rejection candle forms (closes below level)
- LTF structure shifts bearish
- Additional confluence from FVG/OB/Kill Zone
- Minimum confluence met → SELL SIGNAL
📈 Visual Elements
- Purple Lines: Daily High/Low levels
- Orange Lines: 4H High/Low levels
- Yellow Lines: Yesterday's High/Low
- Gray Dotted Lines: Recent swing levels
- Green Boxes: Bullish Fair Value Gaps
- Red Boxes: Bearish Fair Value Gaps
- Blue Boxes: Bullish Order Blocks
- Orange Boxes: Bearish Order Blocks
- Green/Red Lines: Entry levels
- Red Dashed: Stop Loss
- Lime Dotted: Take Profit levels
⚙️ Customization Options
- Max Trade Drawings: Limit visible setups (default: 10)
- Lookback Periods: Adjust for each timeframe
- Sweep Threshold: Sensitivity in ticks
- Minimum Rejection: Candle wick percentage
- FVG Minimum Size: Filter small gaps
- ATR Period: For stop loss calculations
- Risk Per Trade: Default 1%
- Account Size: For position sizing
- UTC Offset: Adjust kill zones to your timezone
- Panel Position: 6 locations available
- Panel Size: Small/Normal/Large
- Colors: Fully customizable
👥 Who Is This For?
✅ ICT Students learning institutional trading concepts
✅ Day Traders seeking high-probability reversals
✅ Swing Traders using multi-timeframe analysis
✅ Scalpers (with proper mode settings)
✅ Risk Managers who need precise calculations
✅ Traders wanting confluence-based entries
🎓 Educational Value
This indicator not only provides signals but also:
- Teaches ICT concepts visually
- Shows how institutional players create liquidity
- Demonstrates multi-timeframe analysis
- Explains market structure and order flow
- Includes optional educational labels
⚠️ Important Notes
- Not a Holy Grail: Requires proper risk management
- Practice Required: Use demo account first
- Market Conditions: Works best in trending markets
- Confluence: Higher scores = higher probability
- Kill Zones: Best results during active sessions
- Backtesting: Review historical signals before live trading
📱 Alert Features
- Pop-up alerts on new signals
- Push notifications to mobile MT5 app
- Detailed alert messages with all trade levels
- Confluence score included
- Entry, SL, and 3 TP levels shown
🔄 Updates & Support
- Clean code architecture
- Well-commented for customization
- Regular updates with new features
- Active community support
📊 Statistics Tracking
- Daily signal count
- 7-day averages
- Win rate tracking (manual)
- Session performance analysis
Transform your trading with institutional-level liquidity analysis. The ICT Turtle Soup System brings professional Smart Money Concepts to your MT5 platform.
Installation
- Copy the .mq5 file to: MQL5/Indicators/
- Restart MT5 or refresh navigator
- Drag indicator onto chart
- Configure your preferred settings
- Start trading with confluence!
Version: 1.00
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Chart Type: Any (works on all symbols)
Timeframe: Any (auto-adapts)
Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and trade responsibly.