📊 Overview

ICT Turtle Soup Complete System - MT5 Indicator

The ICT Turtle Soup Complete System is an advanced MT5 indicator that combines Inner Circle Trader (ICT) concepts with the classic Turtle Soup trading pattern. This sophisticated tool identifies liquidity sweep reversals at key levels, providing high-probability trade setups with complete risk management calculations.

🎯 Key Features

1. Multi-Timeframe Liquidity Detection

Tracks Daily, 4H, 1H, and Yesterday's High/Low levels

Identifies recent swing highs and lows

Automatically plots key liquidity zones on chart

2. Advanced Liquidity Sweep Detection

Detects when price sweeps above/below key levels

Validates sweeps with rejection candles

Filters false breakouts using customizable thresholds

Real-time sweep tracking and alerts

3. ICT Concepts Integration

Fair Value Gaps (FVG) : Identifies imbalance zones with visual boxes

: Identifies imbalance zones with visual boxes Order Blocks (OB) : Detects institutional order blocks

: Detects institutional order blocks Market Structure : Multi-timeframe bias analysis

: Multi-timeframe bias analysis Break of Structure (BOS) : LTF structure shift confirmation

: LTF structure shift confirmation Kill Zones: London, New York, Asian, and London Close sessions

4. Confluence-Based Signal System

7-point confluence scoring system: Liquidity Sweep (2 points) HTF Market Bias (1 point) LTF Structure Shift (1 point) Fair Value Gap (1 point) Order Block (1 point) Kill Zone Active (1 point)

Minimum confluence filter to reduce false signals

Visual signal arrows with confluence scores

5. Complete Trade Management

Automatic Entry, Stop Loss, and 3 Take Profit levels

ATR-based stop loss calculation

Risk/Reward targets: TP1, TP2, TP3

Position size calculator based on risk %

Visual trade lines and labels on chart

6. Three Trading Modes

Scalping : Fast trades, tight targets (1.5R/2.5R/3.5R)

: Fast trades, tight targets (1.5R/2.5R/3.5R) Day Trading : Medium-term setups (2R/3.5R/5R)

: Medium-term setups (2R/3.5R/5R) Swing Trading : Longer holds (3R/5R/8R)

: Longer holds (3R/5R/8R) Custom: Define your own timeframes and targets

7. Signal Quality Presets

Conservative : Strict filters, 5+ confluence, 50% rejection

: Strict filters, 5+ confluence, 50% rejection Balanced : Moderate filters, 3+ confluence, 30% rejection

: Moderate filters, 3+ confluence, 30% rejection Aggressive: Relaxed filters, 2+ confluence, 20% rejection

8. Professional Dashboard

Real-time market conditions

Current trading mode and quality settings

Active timeframes (HTF/MTF/LTF)

Market bias indicator

Kill zone status

Liquidity sweep status

LTF structure shifts

Live confluence scores for both directions

Risk and target display

6 position options with 3 size presets

9. Smart Visualization

Color-coded liquidity levels

Transparent FVG and OB boxes

Entry, SL, and TP lines with labels

Signal arrows with confluence scores

Auto-cleanup of old/mitigated zones

10. Additional Features

Session statistics tracking

7-day average calculations

Quality settings info table

Educational labels explaining setups

Mobile and push notifications

Customizable colors and styles

🔧 How It Works

Buy Setup:

Price sweeps below a key low (Daily/4H/Yesterday/Recent) Takes out sell-side liquidity Rejection candle forms (closes above level) LTF structure shifts bullish Additional confluence from FVG/OB/Kill Zone Minimum confluence met → BUY SIGNAL

Sell Setup:

Price sweeps above a key high (Daily/4H/Yesterday/Recent) Takes out buy-side liquidity Rejection candle forms (closes below level) LTF structure shifts bearish Additional confluence from FVG/OB/Kill Zone Minimum confluence met → SELL SIGNAL

📈 Visual Elements

Purple Lines : Daily High/Low levels

: Daily High/Low levels Orange Lines : 4H High/Low levels

: 4H High/Low levels Yellow Lines : Yesterday's High/Low

: Yesterday's High/Low Gray Dotted Lines : Recent swing levels

: Recent swing levels Green Boxes : Bullish Fair Value Gaps

: Bullish Fair Value Gaps Red Boxes : Bearish Fair Value Gaps

: Bearish Fair Value Gaps Blue Boxes : Bullish Order Blocks

: Bullish Order Blocks Orange Boxes : Bearish Order Blocks

: Bearish Order Blocks Green/Red Lines : Entry levels

: Entry levels Red Dashed : Stop Loss

: Stop Loss Lime Dotted: Take Profit levels

⚙️ Customization Options

Max Trade Drawings : Limit visible setups (default: 10)

: Limit visible setups (default: 10) Lookback Periods : Adjust for each timeframe

: Adjust for each timeframe Sweep Threshold : Sensitivity in ticks

: Sensitivity in ticks Minimum Rejection : Candle wick percentage

: Candle wick percentage FVG Minimum Size : Filter small gaps

: Filter small gaps ATR Period : For stop loss calculations

: For stop loss calculations Risk Per Trade : Default 1%

: Default 1% Account Size : For position sizing

: For position sizing UTC Offset : Adjust kill zones to your timezone

: Adjust kill zones to your timezone Panel Position : 6 locations available

: 6 locations available Panel Size : Small/Normal/Large

: Small/Normal/Large Colors: Fully customizable

👥 Who Is This For?

✅ ICT Students learning institutional trading concepts

✅ Day Traders seeking high-probability reversals

✅ Swing Traders using multi-timeframe analysis

✅ Scalpers (with proper mode settings)

✅ Risk Managers who need precise calculations

✅ Traders wanting confluence-based entries

🎓 Educational Value

This indicator not only provides signals but also:

Teaches ICT concepts visually

Shows how institutional players create liquidity

Demonstrates multi-timeframe analysis

Explains market structure and order flow

Includes optional educational labels

⚠️ Important Notes

Not a Holy Grail : Requires proper risk management

: Requires proper risk management Practice Required : Use demo account first

: Use demo account first Market Conditions : Works best in trending markets

: Works best in trending markets Confluence : Higher scores = higher probability

: Higher scores = higher probability Kill Zones : Best results during active sessions

: Best results during active sessions Backtesting: Review historical signals before live trading

📱 Alert Features

Pop-up alerts on new signals

Push notifications to mobile MT5 app

Detailed alert messages with all trade levels

Confluence score included

Entry, SL, and 3 TP levels shown

🔄 Updates & Support

Clean code architecture

Well-commented for customization

Regular updates with new features

Active community support

📊 Statistics Tracking

Daily signal count

7-day averages

Win rate tracking (manual)

Session performance analysis

Transform your trading with institutional-level liquidity analysis. The ICT Turtle Soup System brings professional Smart Money Concepts to your MT5 platform.

Installation

Copy the .mq5 file to: MQL5/Indicators/ Restart MT5 or refresh navigator Drag indicator onto chart Configure your preferred settings Start trading with confluence!

Version: 1.00

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Chart Type: Any (works on all symbols)

Timeframe: Any (auto-adapts)

Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and trade responsibly.