Divergence Hunter - Professional Multi-Oscillator Divergence Detection System

Overview

Divergence Hunter is a professional-grade technical indicator designed to automatically detect and visualize price-oscillator divergences across multiple timeframes. Built for serious traders who understand the power of divergence trading, this indicator combines precision detection algorithms with an intuitive visual interface.

Key Features

✅ Multiple Oscillator Support:

RSI (Relative Strength Index)

MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)

Stochastic Oscillator

CCI (Commodity Channel Index)

Momentum

Awesome Oscillator (AO)

✅ Complete Divergence Detection:

Regular Bullish Divergence - Price makes lower low, oscillator makes higher low (reversal signal)

Regular Bearish Divergence - Price makes higher high, oscillator makes lower high (reversal signal)

Hidden Bullish Divergence - Price makes higher low, oscillator makes lower low (continuation signal)

Hidden Bearish Divergence - Price makes lower high, oscillator makes higher high (continuation signal)

✅ Visual Excellence:

Automatic divergence lines drawn on both chart and indicator window

Color-coded signals: Green (Bullish Regular), Red (Bearish Regular), Lime (Bullish Hidden), Orange (Bearish Hidden)

Different line styles for regular (solid) vs hidden (dotted) divergences

Clean, professional visual presentation

✅ Smart Dashboard:

Real-time divergence monitoring

Current oscillator display

Latest signal tracking with color-coded status

Compact, non-intrusive design

✅ Advanced Alert System:

Pop-up alerts

Push notifications to mobile

Email alerts

Configurable alert preferences

✅ Flexible Configuration:

Customizable lookback range (Lookback Range parameter)

Choose divergence type: Both, Regular Only, or Hidden Only

Full oscillator parameter customization

Optimized for all timeframes and instruments

How It Works

The indicator uses sophisticated peak and trough detection algorithms to identify significant turning points in both price action and oscillator values. When divergence conditions are met, the system automatically:

Draws divergence lines connecting the relevant peaks/troughs
Places arrow markers at divergence points
Updates the dashboard with latest signal
Triggers configured alerts

Who Should Use This?

Swing traders looking for high-probability reversal setups

Trend traders seeking confirmation signals

Traders who use divergence as part of their strategy

Anyone wanting to automate divergence detection across multiple oscillators

Specifications

Type: Technical Indicator (Separate Window)

Timeframes: All (M1 to MN1)

Instruments: All (Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto)

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Version: 1.10

Input Parameters

General Settings:

Oscillator Type - Select your preferred oscillator

Divergence Type - Regular & Hidden / Regular Only / Hidden Only

Lookback Range - Number of bars to scan for previous peaks/troughs

Oscillator-Specific Settings: Each oscillator has its own customizable parameters (period, MA method, applied price, etc.)

Alert Settings:

Alert PopUp (On/Off)

Push Notification (On/Off)

Email Alert (On/Off)

Why Choose Divergence Hunter?

✔ Professional Grade - Clean code, optimized performance ✔ Multi-Oscillator - One indicator, six oscillator options ✔ Complete Solution - Regular + Hidden divergences ✔ Visual Clarity - Both chart and indicator window lines ✔ Real-Time Alerts - Never miss a divergence signal ✔ Easy Setup - Works perfectly out of the box ✔ Lifetime Updates - Continuous improvements and support

Trading Note

Divergences are powerful signals but should be used with proper risk management and in confluence with other technical analysis tools. Best results when combined with support/resistance levels, trend analysis, and volume confirmation.

Copyright © 2025 Rizwan Akram. All Rights Reserved.




