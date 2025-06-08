MRPHN Overdosed EA

MRPHN Overdosed is a trend-following Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD, powered by a custom Supertrend indicator : iMRPHN (included for free). It combines simplicity and flexibility, offering optional Martingale logic, configurable risk settings, and time-based trading filters — ideal for traders who prefer a set-and-forget approach.


Tested on : XAUUSD
Strategy : Trend-following using iMRPHN indicator
Trade Timing Control : User-defined trade start & end time
Take Profit / Stop Loss : Fully configurable
Auto Break-Even : Optional and customizable
Martingale : Optional, with user-defined multiplier
Spread Sensitivity : Designed for low spread environments
Set & Forget – No manual intervention needed

UPDATE 1.05

[REMOVED]
Re-entry option - EA now will auto re-entry without IchiDots

[FIXED]
Enabled / Disabled, Close All, Close Profit, Close Loss should all be working

[ADDED]
Trend fakeout check (iMRPHN) - Reduce false trend change
Trade panel - For manual re-entry
Daily Performance Report

UPDATE 1.04

[FIXED]
- Close all button
- Re-organized settings

[ADDED]
- Volume filter
- Strength filter
- Deadzone filter

Early bird pricing: $199 for the first 10 buyers only. Price increases by $10 after each sale.

*Please send me a message after purchase to receive the iMRPHN Indicator

Plus de l'auteur
MRPHN Indicator
Affifuddin Bin Mohd Hazam
Indicateurs
iMRPHN: Supertrend & Swing Reversal Indicator A trading indicator that integrates Supertrend zone detection with swing-based entry logic. Designed for traders who apply both trend-following and counter-trend approaches. The indicator works across multiple timeframes and offers several helpful visual and alert-based features. Key Features: Automatic identification of swing high and swing low levels Automatic Fibonacci retracement Supertrend reversal zone visualization in real-time Highlights are
ExTRCT Telegram Signal to MetaTrader
Affifuddin Bin Mohd Hazam
Utilitaires
EXTRCT – Telegram Signal to MT4 Let your chart listen, so you can live louder. Too busy to track Telegram trade signals? EXTRCT reads and trades them for you — directly in MT4. No Python. No API. No login required. Features: Freedom: Enter any public Telegram signal provider's channel username without needing to log in. Configurable Signal Format: Supports various signal formats, fully configurable via the settings. Symbol Filter: The EA will ignore signals for symbols not defined in the settin
