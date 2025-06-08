MRPHN Overdosed EA

is a trend-following Expert Advisor built for, powered by a custom Supertrend indicator : iMRPHN (included for free). It combines simplicity and flexibility, offering optional Martingale logic, configurable risk settings, and time-based trading filters — ideal for traders who prefer a set-and-forget approach.





Tested on : XAUUSD

Strategy : Trend-following using iMRPHN indicator

Trade Timing Control : User-defined trade start & end time

Take Profit / Stop Loss : Fully configurable

Auto Break-Even : Optional and customizable

Martingale : Optional, with user-defined multiplier

Spread Sensitivity : Designed for low spread environments

Set & Forget – No manual intervention needed

UPDATE 1.05 [REMOVED] Re-entry option - EA now will auto re-entry without IchiDots [FIXED] Enabled / Disabled, Close All, Close Profit, Close Loss should all be working [ADDED] Trend fakeout check (iMRPHN) - Reduce false trend change Trade panel - For manual re-entry Daily Performance Report UPDATE 1.04 [FIXED] - Close all button - Re-organized settings [ADDED] - Volume filter - Strength filter - Deadzone filter

Early bird pricing: $199 for the first 10 buyers only. Price increases by $10 after each sale.

*Please send me a message after purchase to receive the iMRPHN Indicator