RoboInvest
- Experts
Vasil Georgiev Todorov
Version: 1.1
Mise à jour: 9 juillet 2025
- Activations: 5
## ✅ Strategy Overview
- 📉 Entry signals based on fast MA vs slow MA (3 / 20 by default)
- 📊 Optional RSI filter (entry when RSI confirms trend bias)
- 🔄 Grid logic with lot multiplier (default: 1.12)
- ⏱ Works during specific hours (default: 00:00–23:00, customizable)
- 💹 ATR filter blocks entries in high volatility
- ⚙️ Built-in trailing stop logic
## 🔧 Parameters
| Parameter | Description |
|----------|-------------|
| `StartLot` | Initial lot size for the first trade |
| `LotMultiplier` | Multiplier for each additional grid position |
| `GridStepPips` | Distance between grid orders |
| `MaxOrders` | Maximum number of open grid positions |
| `TakeProfitPips` | Take Profit per trade in points |
| `StopLossPips` | Stop Loss per trade in points |
| `FastMAPeriod` / `SlowMAPeriod` | MA crossover logic |
| `EnableTrailing` | Enable or disable trailing stop |
| `TrailingStartPips` / `TrailingStepPips` | Trailing start and step in points |
| `ATRPeriod` / `MaxATR` | Block trades if ATR exceeds threshold |
| `TradeStartHour` / `TradeEndHour` | Trading time window |
| `UseRSISignal` | Enable/disable RSI filter |
| `BuyRsiLevel` / `SellRsiLevel` | RSI thresholds for entries |
| `MagicNumber` | Unique EA ID to avoid conflict |
## 📈 Risk Management
- Each position increases size progressively using `LotMultiplier`
- No martingale doubling
- Strict max position limit with `MaxOrders`
- Trailing stop to lock in profit
- Optionally use conservative settings for prop firm compatibility
## ❌ What It Does NOT Use
- ❌ No Martingale
- ❌ No Hedging
- ❌ No external DLLs or indicators
- ❌ No repainting
## ⚙️ Recommen