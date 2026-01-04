RTC ML AiBot

RTC ML AiBot is not a typical “plug-and-profit” robot.
It is a professional-grade execution and risk control engine, designed to work alongside an advanced machine-learning signal system.
This EA exists to solve one critical problem most traders face: protecting capital while executing signals with discipline and consistency.

RTC ML AiBot is built as a dedicated execution and risk management layer for advanced signal-based trading systems.
It prioritizes capital protection, execution discipline, and controlled exposure — rather than trade frequency or aggressive strategies.
This system was developed for traders who already understand that long-term survival in the market depends on execution quality and risk discipline — not signal quantity.

Join my channel for more information about this Expert Advisor : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/rtcmlaibot

⚙️ What This EA Is Designed For

This Expert Advisor is a professional execution and risk management engine.
It does not predict the market.  Instead, it focuses on:

  • Capital protection

  • Execution discipline

  • Risk consistency

The EA executes trades only when conditions meet strict risk and quality rules.

⚙️ Why This EA Exists

Most traders fail not because of bad signals, but because of:

- poor execution - emotional risk decisions - lack of discipline RTC ML AiBot was built to remove those weaknesses by enforcing strict execution rules and risk boundaries automatically.


🛡 Key Risk Management Features

  • Single-entry execution (no overtrading)

  • Fixed or dynamic risk per trade

  • Daily loss & daily profit protection

  • Equity protection system

  • Consecutive loss control

  • Spread & news filters

  • Trailing stop and partial close options

🚫 No grid 🚫 No martingale 🚫 No averaging 🚫 No recovery logic

🎯 Who This EA Is For

✔ Traders who value risk control over trade frequency
✔ Prop firm traders who need strict drawdown enforcement
✔ Users running ML or signal-based strategies

⚠️Who This EA Is NOT For

✖ High-frequency scalpers
✖ Grid / martingale traders
✖ Users expecting guaranteed profits

🎯 Trading Philosophy

  • One trade per signal

  • One trade per bar (optional)

  • Precision over frequency

  • Designed for consistency, not gambling

🧠 Signal Integration

⚠️ This EA is intentionally designed as a companion executor for the RTC ML Indicator. The indicator performs all learning and prediction tasks, while the EA ensures those signals are executed safely and consistently.

The EA:

  • Reads processed prediction data

  • Applies risk & execution logic

  • Manages the full trade lifecycle

Without the indicator, no trades will be executed.


🏦 Prop Firm & Personal Account Ready

Includes a dedicated Prop Firm Mode:

  • Daily drawdown control

  • Overall drawdown control

  • Target profit tracking

  • Challenge duration monitoring

📊 Transparency

A public MQL5 Live Signal is provided to demonstrate:

  • Execution behavior

  • Drawdown discipline

  • Real-market performance

Live results are shared for transparency of execution behavior and risk discipline — not as a profit guarantee.  You can check here Live Performance of RTC ML AiBot


⚠️ Disclaimer
Automated trading involves risk. Past or live results do not guarantee future performance.



FAQ

Why EA doesn’t trade alone?
This EA is designed as an execution and risk management layer. All market analysis is performed by the ML Indicator.

Why no backtest?
The indicator uses adaptive learning that operates only under live market conditions to avoid historical overfitting.

Is this system safe?
The EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging strategies. Risk limits are enforced at multiple levels.

Which account type is recommended?
Broker with low spread / zero spread. Demo testing is recommended before live use.





