Gap Trace

📚 Description

Gap Trace Expert Advisor

This EA is designed to identify fair value gap trading opportunities on XAUUSD. It focuses on filling up fair value gaps on the chart.

💱 Recommended PairsXAUUSD

"This pairs are selected due to their strong reactions to FVG, making it ideal for FVG strategies."

Live Account


📃 Parameters

  • Minimum Risk Per Trade: Defines the smallest amount of risk you're willing to take on each trade, usually a fixed amount of your account balance.

  • Maximum Risk Per Trade: Sets the highest amount of risk per trade, often as a fixed amount of the account balance. It ensures you don’t risk too much on any single trade.

  • Daily Drawdown: This limit is set for the total loss in a single trading day. If your account suffers a daily drawdown beyond this point, no more trades will be taken until the next day.

  • Maximum Account Drawdown: A global drawdown limit for your account that, once reached, will halt trading. This protects your account from large losses.

  • Reward-to-Risk Ratio: This ratio measures how much reward you’re targeting for a given risk. For example, a ratio of 2.0 means you're aiming to earn twice the amount you're risking.

NOTE: Minimum starting balance $300 and above



FREE
