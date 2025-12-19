Black Hornet
Black Hornet (XAUUSD) — MT4 EA
“Black Hornet” is a disciplined trend + level EA for XAUUSD (Gold). It places Buy Stop above the previous candle high and Sell Stop below the previous candle low with a smart buffer. When one side triggers, the other is instantly cancelled (OCO). Built for Exness-style 3-digit Gold but also works on 2 digits brokers, ECN-safe, risk-based sizing, breakeven and trailing, time session control, and strong diagnostics.
What it does
Breakout engine for Gold: enters only when price breaks the previous bar’s high/low by a configurable offset.
OCO logic: two pending orders (Buy Stop / Sell Stop). Filled one keeps, the opposite side is deleted.
ECN-safe order flow: sends pendings without SL/TP, then modifies to set SL/TP (works on ECN/Raw accounts).
Risk first: fixed lot or %-equity risk sizing; clean stop placement; optional breakeven + trailing to protect gains.
Time filter: trade only inside your session (e.g., NY 12:30–20:00 server).
Diagnostics: explicit logs for every placement or skip reason.
EA type: Trend + Level trading (not Martingale, not Grid, not Arbitrage, not News, not Neural).
Instrument: XAUUSD / Gold (works on both 3-digit and 2-digit brokers; see mapping below).
Timeframes: M1, and M15 (M1:more trades, more chop risk) and M15(cleaner breaks).
Key features
Previous-bar breakout with configurable OffsetPoints (auto-guards vs spread via multiplier).
True OCO: opposite pending removed on fill to keep exposure one-sided.
Risk-based position sizing: fixed lots or % risk (uses SL distance and broker tick value).
Breakeven: move SL to BE after X points with optional offset.
Trailing: Fixed or ATR-based with step filter to reduce SL noise.
Session window: start/end times in server time; optional server-time offset input.
Broker safety: optional StopLevel guard, FreezeLevel awareness, pending expiry.
Diagnostics: 2 levels of log verbosity to quickly understand behavior in tester/live.
Presets: Aggressive M15, Controlled H1, NY Anti-Chop included.
How entries are calculated
Read High[1] and Low[1] of the previous bar on the chart timeframe.
-
Compute effective offset = max(OffsetPoints, spread * MinOffsetVsSpreadMult) .
-
-
On fill: set SL/TP; delete opposite pending (OCO).
-
Then apply breakeven and trailing (if enabled).
Inputs (most used)
Symbol / Session
TradeSymbol (blank = use chart symbol), UseSessionFilter , SessionStartTime , SessionEndTime , ServerTimeOffsetHours .
-
Breakout / Placement
UseBreakout (true), OffsetPoints , OrderExpirationMinutes , PlaceOncePerBar .
-
Risk / Size
UseRiskPercent , RiskPercent , FixedLots , MaxSlippagePoints .
-
Stops / Targets
StopLossPoints , UseTakeProfit , TakeProfitPoints .
-
Breakeven / Trailing
-
UseBreakeven , BreakevenTriggerPoints , BreakevenOffsetPoints ,
TrailingMode (0=Off,1=Fixed,2=ATR) , TrailingFixedPoints , TrailingStepPoints ,
ATR_Period , ATR_Trail_Mult , ATR_Trail_StepMult .
-
Filters / Safety
MinPrevBarRangePoints , UseATRBufferOnEntry , ATR_Buffer_Mult ,
-
RespectStopLevel , MinOffsetVsSpreadMult , DeleteOppositeOnFill .
-
Diagnostics / Housekeeping
EnableDebugLogs , DiagnosticLevel , MagicNumber , OrderComment .
-
Documentation inside the EA details every parameter. Defaults are sane for Gold.
Ready presets
1) Optimized M1
2) Controlled M15
Broker compatibility (3-digit vs 2-digit Gold)
The EA auto-detects Digits/Point and normalizes pricing.
-
|Setting (points)
|3-digit (Point=0.001)
|2-digit (Point=0.01)
|OffsetPoints
|300
|30
|StopLossPoints
|3000
|300
|TakeProfitPoints
|1200
|120
|BreakevenTriggerPoints
|800
|80
|TrailingFixedPoints
|1200
|120
|MinPrevBarRangePoints
|1000
|100
|MaxSlippagePoints
|30
|3
Spread mapping: Exness ~180 (3-digit) ≈ 18 (2-digit).
Quick start
Open XAUUSD (e.g., XAUUSDm) chart (M15 or H1).
-
-
-
Backtesting guide
-
-
-
-
If you see “no trades”: check session window, symbol name/suffix, and offset ≥ spread×mult.
Risk notes
-
-
-
Never over-risk; use demo first.