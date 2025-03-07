TrendFriendIndi


TrendFriendIndi 

Features & Benefits:


Timeframes: All - The higher the more precise! 

Clear buy & sell signals → Green arrows for BUY, Red arrows for SELL
Confirmation candle to reduce false signals → Signals appear only after a strong confirmation
Built-in news filter → Blocks signals during high-volatility events to minimize risks
Stop-Loss & Take-Profit levels displayed on the chart → Helps you plan your trades with ease
Three Take-Profit targets (TP1, TP2, TP3) → Perfect for different trading strategies
Visual clarity for easy trading → Signal arrows & SL/TP lines make decision-making simple
Alerts & notifications → Never miss a signal, whether on your PC or mobile!

How does TrendFriendIndi work?

Trend detection using a moving average (LWMA)
MACD filter eliminates false signals and confirms strong entries
Buy & sell signals appear only after a confirmation candle → No noise, just strong signals
Stop-Loss & Take-Profit levels are drawn automatically
News filter prevents risky trades during economic events

Perfect for All Trading Styles!

Scalpers & day traders benefit from quick and precise signals
Swing traders & long-term investors use clear trend changes for better entries
Beginners love the simple interface & visual support


Download & Installation:
Download the indicator

Install it in MetaTrader 5 ( CTRL+D → File > Indicators > Import )
Drag it onto your chart & adjust the settings to fit your strategy
Start trading with more confidence & better signals!

The TrendFriendIndi is your new best friend in trading! Get it now! 


Répondre à l'avis