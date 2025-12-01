H1Bert Expert Adviro

Automated Short-Selling Strategy based on Multi-Timeframe Moving Averages and RSI.

Description: The H1Bert Forex EA is a rule-based trading algorithm developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is designed to execute Short positions by analyzing market conditions across two different timeframes (Daily and Hourly) combined with a momentum filter.

Trading Logic & Strategy: The EA operates on a "Trend-Pullback" methodology. It identifies an established downtrend and looks for temporary price spikes (overbought conditions) to enter a short position.

Multi-Timeframe Trend Filter: The algorithm validates the trend direction on two levels to ensure alignment: Daily (D1)

Hourly (H1) Entry Signal (RSI Filter): Once the bearish trend is confirmed, the EA utilizes the Relative Strength Index (RSI). It waits for the RSI to cross above the 80 level, indicating an overbought condition within the downtrend, before triggering a Short order.

Risk Management: The EA uses strict risk parameters for every trade:

Fixed Stop Loss: Every trade has a hard Stop Loss defined in Pips to limit potential drawdown.

Risk-Reward Ratio: The Take Profit is calculated dynamically based on a user-defined ratio (Default 1:1.5).

No Grid/Martingale: The EA opens single positions and does not average down or increase lot sizes after losses. It checks for existing positions ( OrdersTotal ) to prevent over-trading.

Input Parameters:

Lots: Fixed trading volume.

StopLossPips: Distance to Stop Loss in Pips.

RiskReward: Multiplier for the Take Profit (e.g., 1.5 targets 1.5x the risk).

MagicNumber: Unique identifier to manage specific trades.

Technical Requirements:

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Timeframe: H1 (Hourly Chart)

Symbol: Optimized for major forex pairs with clear trend characteristics.

Account Type: Compatible with standard and ECN accounts.

Risk Warning: Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. Past performance of the logic described above is not indicative of future results. Please test on a demo account before using real funds.